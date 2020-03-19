How to visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in Fortnite

We all know how the regular weekly challenges work by now when it comes to calling in at different locations, but if you want to visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in a single match in Fortnite then things start getting a little trickier. Indeed, for this entry in the Fortnite Meowscle's Mischief Challenges you're going to need to consider your movements in advance, as Coral Cove is pretty wet and both Stack Shack and Crash Site are isolated on islands surrounded by water, so not getting in the sea between them may test your Fortnite skills. Helpfully, we're here to show you a way to visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in Fortnite, so if you want to keep your feet dry then follow our lead.

Fortnite visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find all three of the Fortnite landmarks you need to visit towards the northwest corner of the island, with Coral Cove in A2/B2, Stack Shack in A4, and Crash Site in B2/C2. You can visit these in any order, but logically you'll want to start at one end and move through to the other. We recommend landing on the beach west of Pleasant Park, where there are several Fortnite motorboats parked up, then jumping in one and driving west to the Crash Site island. Hop out on the beach then head inland until you see the landmark notification.

Get back in your boat and head northwest to Coral Cove, where you can boost straight through the sand and shallow waters to visit the landmark without having to exit your vehicle. You can then continue south along the outside of the coast until you reach Stack Shack - to get up to it, we recommend disembarking at the beach immediately to the northeast, then heading up to the cliff top and building across to the final landmark sat on top of the rocky outcrop. You need to stand pretty close to Stack Shack for it to register, so make sure you go right up to the building and see the notification.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Alternatively, there's at least one motorboat in the Crashed Cargo bay directly west from Sweaty Sands, so you can grab a boat there then ride south to Stack Shack. Hop in the sea and build a ramp up to the building on top, making sure you can get back in the motorboat without falling in the water. From here, visit Stack Shack then get back in the boat, drive north and cut east through Coral Cove, then continue southeast to Crash Site to complete the challenge.

