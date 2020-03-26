Fortnite destroy dog houses: Locations for the Meowscles Mischief Week 2 challenge

To complete the second week of Meowscles Mischief challenges, you need to beat the Fortnite destroy dog houses challenge. You need to break three Fortnite dog houses in total and while there’s a number of dog houses in Fortnite, it can be tricky to remember all the Fortnite dog house locations off the top of your head. To help you out, I’ve found all the Fortnite dog house locations on the map — there’s 15 in total — and this guide will help you complete the Fortnite destroy dog houses challenge in the quickest way possible.

Fortnite dog house locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To complete the challenge, you only need to destroy three Fortnite dog houses and since there’s 15 on the map, it’s not a particularly tough challenge once you know where to go. There’s a number of dog houses at named locations; Holly Hedges has four around the town for example, along with a few at smaller landmarks throughout the map. The map above lists 10 locations; named locations in red, and unnamed in blue. Without further ado, here are all of the Fortnite dog house locations.

1. Holly Hedges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

First up is Holly Hedges, which should really be your first choice if you want to get the challenge done as quickly as possible. You can find four dog houses here; one in the southernmost garden, one in the garden in the middle, one to the north-eastern house, and one in the north-west.

2. Lazy Lake

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Lazy Lake has two Fortnite dog houses. There’s one right in the middle of the town, shadowed underneath the reaching branches of the enormous tree, up on a slight ledge. Then you can find the other in the north-west corner of town.

3. Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Both dog houses in Retail Row are in the western part of town since the eastern section is full of shops. Look to the houses along the southern edge of town; one dog house is by the basketball court, while the other is on the front deck of the next house along over the road.

4. Salty Springs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Just one dog house at Salty Springs and you can find it in the front yard of a house in the middle of town.

5. Frenzy Farm

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head towards the main farm house at Frenzy Farm and to the left of the front door and porch is where you’ll find a solitary dog house.

6. Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally of the named locations, Pleasant Park also has one dog house in the garden of the north-eastern house, just above the gas station.

Now onto the unnamed locations.

1. Large house north-west of Holly Hedges

Head over to the enormous house north-west of Holly Hedges and there’s a dog house in the garden with the wooden fences.

2. Yard of the blue house at Homely Hills

3. Yard of the white house at Homely Hills

Run all the way across to the eastern side of Homely Hills and there’s a white house. Look in the yard for another dog house.

4. Inside Compact Cars

Compact Cars is the small junkyard between Frenzy Farm and Dirty Docks, and there’s a dog house right by the entrance.

That’s all 15 dog houses we’ve found in Fortnite so far. More than enough to complete the challenge so good luck!

