Fortnite Friendship monument location: Where to emote as Groot at a Friendship monument

If you're searching for the Fortnite Friendship monument location so you can emote as Groot, then you're well on the way to unlocking Groot's built-in emote and the character in full. This is the third and final stage of Groot's Fortnite Awakening challenges before you can tick the Guardian of the Galaxy off your list as done. The last entry in this checklist instructs you to:

Stage 2 of 2 - Emote as Groot at a Friendship monument

To get to this point you'll already have completed a rescue of Fortnite Sapling Groot and planted a seed on the Fortnite heart-shaped island, or at least had that mission auto-completed for you thanks to a bug in the game. That just leaves the Fortnite Friendship monument to find, and although it's a lovely tribute to a couple of previous landmarks in Fortnite it's also tucked away in an area that doesn't get much traffic. Don't worry though as we've already visited this sculpture of solidarity, so if you're ready to emote as Groot at the Fortnite Friendship monument location then this is where to head.

Fortnite Friendship Monument location

The Fortnite Friendship monument location is found to the northwest of Sweaty Sands, not far from the skate park in the corner of that named location. Make your way up the hill from there and you'll be heading in the right direction.

Look for the Fortnite Friendship monument nestled between a couple of large trees, in the shadow of Fort Crumpet which is on the hill above. Here you may recognise the previous landmarks of Hayman and Pipeman, coming together in a tribute to camaraderie. Approach the Fortnite Friendship monument location then open your emote wheel, where you'll have a solitary new option for the Battle Brother action. Trigger that to welcome your friend Rocket to the game, unlocking the built-in emote and completing the Groot's Awakening challenge.

