Where is the Fortnite Jennifer Walters Office location: Where to find She-Hulk's law offices

If you're making progress through the battle pass then you'll be looking for the Fortnite Jennifer Walters office location, after unlocking her character and adding them to your roster of heroes. This is the first step towards earning her Gamma Overload built-in emote through the Fortnite Awakening challenges available for Jennifer Walters, and your task is laid out as follows:

Stage 1 of 3 - Visit Jennifer Walters office as Jennifer Walters

That description doesn't give away many details about where to actually find the Fortnite Jennifer Walters office location, and as it's a fresh addition to the map for this season you may not have even seen it before. It could be anywhere in the world of Fortnite, but handily we've already tracked it down for you, so follow our lead as we guide you to the Fortnite Jennifer Walters office to get this challenge done quickly.

Fortnite Jennifer Walters Office location

To visit the Fortnite Jennifer Walters office location you need to make your way over to Retail Row, which everyone should know by now as the shopping district towards the southeast of the island. When you arrive in that area, aim for the more residential streets to the west of the stores.

Right in the middle of these residential houses, you'll see the Fortnite Jennifer Walters' office marked with a large sign outside bearing the scales of justice. You don't actually even need to go inside, as the challenge will trigger as completed when you get close to the building, so long as you have the Jennifer Walters outfit equipped. With that done, you're a step closer to unlocking the She-Hulk built-in emote for your character.

