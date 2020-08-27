Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites: Where to eliminate Stark Robots and find Stark Energy Rifles

We're kicking off a fresh season, and one of the new additions to the map are the Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites. Now at the start of each match you'll see a formation of Quinjets flanking the battle bus, before breaking off and flying to their final destinations. You'll need to find where they land to complete several of the Fortnite Week 1 challenges, both to eliminate Stark Robots and to get your hands on one of the Stark Industries Energy Rifles they carry. Unlike other locations in Fortnite, the areas you need to find actually change with every match, but if you follow our guidance then you'll be arriving at one of the Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites locations in no time.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 | Fortnite cars | Fortnite challenges | Fortnite Wolverine claw marks

Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The important thing to know about Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites locations is that they are different for every match, so you won't know exactly where they're going to be until a few seconds into the round once they've landed. The good news, however, is that they show up on both the main map and minimap as a white Quinjet icon so they are reasonably easy to track down, and there will also be a large plume of blue smoke rising from each of the Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites to guide you to them.

How to eliminate Fortnite Stark Robots and get a Stark Industries Energy Rifle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Fortnite Stark Robots patrolling around the Quinjet Patrol landing sites, and they work the same was as the Henchmen from previous seasons. When they spot you they'll open fire and hunt you down, and as there's often at least five of them you should ensure you're well armed and have cover before attacking. Once you've downed a Stark Robot you have the option to interact and Hack it, converting it into an ally that will follow you around and open fire on your enemies, but note that doing this will prevent the elimination counting towards the weekly challenge.

After you eliminate a Stark Robot, they'll drop a Fortnite Stark Industries Energy Rifle, and these bright red energy weapons pack a mean punch. Grab one as you'll need it for another of the weekly challenges, and note that this weapon has two different rates of fire depending on if you're shooting from the hip or aiming down the sights. Before you leave the Quinjet Patrol landing site, make sure you look to the skies and shoot down the circling Stark Industries Supply Drones, as they can drop rare or even mythical weapons to add to your arsenal.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack