Fortnite Bifrost Marks location: Where to visit Bifrost marks as Thor

If you've purchased the battle pass then Thor is the first of the Marvel characters you'll receive, but as you progress you'll need to visit the Fortnite Bifrost marks location if you want to unlock the God of Thunder built-in emote for that outfit. This is one of several Fortnite Awakening challenges you'll need to complete for Thor, and the precise assignment is:

Visit Bifrost marks as Thor

Thankfully all of the Fortnite Bifrost marks are gathered together in one place, so you don't need to go on an epic journey in order to round them up, but as a new addition to the island it's also unlikely that you'll know where to go in Fortnite to visit them. That's why we're here to help, so if you want to take a step closer to that additional heroic emote then let our Fortnite Biforst marks location guide lead you to your destination.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 | Fortnite cars | Fortnite challenges | Fortnite floating rings at Misty Meadows | Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites | Fortnite Wolverine claw marks | Fortnite Mjolnir

Fortnite Bifrost Marks location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find the Fortnite Bifrost marks location, you'll need to head to the area south of The Authority and east of Weeping Woods. You'll know you're in the right area if you see a lot of broken giant robots strewn across the hills, as this is the new Sentinel Graveyard landmark and it's right next to where we want to be.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Just west of the Sentinels you'll see a group of six intricate circular runes on the ground, and these are the Fortnite Bifrost marks. Now all you need to do is approach them to tick this challenge off your list, but make sure you have the Thor outfit equipped when you go there otherwise it won't count towards unlocking his built-in emote.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack