Fortnite Week 1 challenges: How to beat all of the weekly assignments

The new season has landed, bringing a fresh set of Fortnite Week 1 challenges to the flooded isles. Thankfully the whole system of weekly tasks has been simplified for Season 3, meaning you can view the list of Fortnite challenges from the map found on the battle pass screen, without having to scroll through lists of agents to view them. These activities will introduce you to some of the new areas and mechanics introduced to Fortnite, like the roaming Loot Sharks and whirlpools that launch you into the air so you can redeploy your glider. If you want to tick off all the Fortnite Week 1 challenges from your list, then we'll show you how to do everything.

Fortnite Week 1 challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Damage Loot Sharks at Sweaty Sands (200)

Deal damage within 10s of landing from the Whirlpool at Hydro 16 (1)

Enter Catty Corner Vault (1)

Find Gnomes at Homely Hills (3)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Rickety Rig (7)

Land at Misty Meadows and finish top 25 (1)

Eliminations at Steamy Stacks (3)

Here's some more information on everything you need to know so you can clear all seven of the Fortnite Week 1 challenges:

Damage Loot Sharks at Sweaty Sands (200)

Loot Sharks swim around in the waters, and will attack you if you get too close. Sweaty Sands is in the northwest corner of the map, so head there then open fire on any finned fiends you see.

Deal damage within 10s of landing from the Whirlpool at Hydro 16 (1)

You'll find the Fortnite Hydro 16 whirlpool to the east of Rickety Rig, on the lower side of the dam. Once you hit the whirlpool you'll be launched into the air and can redeploy your glider, so float towards any opponents you can see then target them as soon as you land.

Enter Catty Corner Vault (1)

Catty Corner is a named location on the map, where the box factory was in the previous season. To enter the Fortnite Catty Corner vault you'll need to take down plenty of Henchmen and obtain a keycard, so follow our separate guide for the full lowdown.

Find Gnomes at Homely Hills (3)

If you've not found it already, Homely Hills is one of the Fortnite landmarks and is the small group of houses located just northwest of Pleasant Park. Our guide to Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills has all their locations, to save you searching around for the garden ornaments.

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Rickety Rig (7)

Rickety Rig is down in the southwest corner of the map, so get looking around those islands for chests and ammo boxes to search.

Land at Misty Meadows and finish top 25 (1)

Make sure you're in the Misty Meadows area when you touch down from the battle bus, then either fight or stay hidden from view until you reach the top 25. If you're having trouble with this, play a Squads match (you can do this on your own) and you'll be in the top 25 as soon as the first few players get eliminated.

Eliminations at Steamy Stacks (3)

Head up to Steamy Stacks in the northeast corner, then look out for opponents to eliminate. If you're struggling to find players or get eliminations here, then play Team Rumble mode until the circle closes in that area.

