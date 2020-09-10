Fortnite Panther's Prowl location: Where to visit the Black Panther monument in Fortnite

The Fortnite Panther's Prowl location is another superhero landmarks that has been added to the map, to link in with the season's overall Marvel theme. Although it appeared on the island shortly after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, it had already been pre-planned according to Epic, however it still stands as a fitting tribute to the late actor. You'll need to make your way here for one of the Fortnite Week 3 challenges, in order to visit the monument and tick it off your list. If this addition to the world of Fortnite isn't familiar to you then let us help you on your way, so follow our lead and we'll explain where the Fortnite Panther's Prowl location can be found.

Fortnite Panther's Prowl location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Panther's Prowl location is found up in the hills to the west of Misty Meadows, in map grid E7. The huge Black Panther statue is pretty easy to spot, even from a distance, so as long as you're in that general area you should be able to make your way to this landmark without any issues. As always, the quickest way to get to this area is to glide down there from the battle bus at the beginning of a match, though of course you can head there at any time you choose. Handily for this challenge you don't need to do anything special when you get there, or even emote, so simply visit Panther's Prowl in Fortnite and you'll be done in no time.

