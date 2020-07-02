Fortnite Week 3 challenges: How to clear all of the weekly missions

We've now had a few weeks to get into the flow things this season, although the Fortnite Week 3 challenges have continued the trend of previous weeks by incorporating a number of the new or updated areas of the map to encourage players to check them out. Of course, these are just one piece of the regular Fortnite challenges we're used to seeing in every season, though the process has been streamlined somewhat this time around to just focus on a weekly set of seven tasks. If you're having trouble getting any of this done in Fortnite, then we'll show you how to deal damage in a cornfield, land a Choppa in a Steamy Stacks, and all the other things needed for the Fortnite Week 3 challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 | Fortnite cars | Fortnite Aquaman challenges | Fortnite Build-a-brella challenges | Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills | Fortnite Catty Corner vault | Fortnite Deadpool floaties | Fortnite Orchard | Fortnite fireworks around Lazy Lake

Fortnite Week 3 challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Misty Meadows (7)

Eliminations at The Authority (3)

Collect Floating Rings at Lazy Lake (4)

Dance on top of the Crane at Rickety Rig (1)

Deal damage from inside a cornfield at Frenzy Farm (100)

Destroy cars within 60s of landing at Retail Row from the Battle Bus (2)

Land a Choppa at the bottom of a Steamy Stacks (1)

Here's some further information about how to complete all seven of these Fortnite Week 3 challenges:

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Misty Meadows (7)

Misty Meadows is quite a wide area and contains a lot of different buildings, so it shouldn't be difficult to track down seven chests or ammo boxes to search there.

Eliminations at The Authority (3)

You'll need to deal with Henchmen as well as other players once you get inside the walls of The Authority, so check your targets. As always, if you're struggling to get eliminations here then play in Team Rumble mode until the circle closes around The Authority and you'll have a much better chance.

Collect Floating Rings at Lazy Lake (4)

Four Fortnite Floating Rings at Lazy Lake have appeared, and if you want to collect all of them then follow our separate guide to find their locations.

Dance on top of the Crane at Rickety Rig (1)

Rickety Rig is one of the new named locations in the southwest corner of the map, and if you head to the largest southmost island you'll find the crane – land on top or build up to it, then emote away. You can also use the whirlpool to the west to launch yourself up and reach the crane easily.

Deal damage from inside a cornfield at Frenzy Farm (100)

The cornfields around Frenzy Farm provide cover from being spotted by opponents, but if you get near the edges you can see out. Listen out for other players either inside the cornfield or passing nearby, and deal damage to them.

Destroy cars within 60s of landing at Retail Row from the Battle Bus (2)

There are plenty of cars to be found at Retail Row, in both the car park to the east and around the houses at the west. Smash up two of them within a minute of landing as the start of a match and you're done.

Land a Choppa at the bottom of a Steamy Stacks (1)

Normally the updraft would launch you back out of a Steamy Stacks, but if you're flying one of the Fortnite helicopters then you can safely land at the bottom of one of the cooling towers. The nearest Choppas to Steamy Stacks can be found at The Yacht or east of Frenzy Farm.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack