Disney's Baby Yoda Mandalorian merch is here

We've been waiting for The Mandalorian Baby Yoda merch since the moment that crib opened up in episode one, and I think we've been quite patient. All Baby Yoda swag was put on hold so as not to spoil anything from the Disney Plus original series, but now that it's on ShopDisney, it's not impressing fans..

As GamesRadar+ previously reported , officially licensed merch had begun popping up on Amazon last week and was due to drop soon on Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, the Disney Store, ShopDisney, and at Disney Parks. The Amazon merch was somewhat stylized, but left us wanting more. Here's what ShopDisney had to offer...

(Image credit: Disney)

(Image credit: Disney)

All 15 items feature the exact same concept art that Jon Favreau shared on Twitter, put onto shirts, totes, mugs, and phone cases. For most of the products, Disney took that same photo of Baby Yoda without taking out the background and copy-pasted it onto multiple items. Some of the items have "The Mandalorian" or "The Child" emblazoned below it.

My thoughts? I could have taken this photo to a T-shirt shop that was popular in suburban malls in the early-aughts and gotten the exact same product in-hand, moments after gorging myself on an Auntie Anne's pretzel. At least I'd have gotten to enjoy an artery-clogging baked good before I walked out with my Baby Yoda crop-top. The options for Baby Yoda art were nearly endless, and we got concept art that's no doubt been floating around LucasFilm for some time? This is a sin on par with Werner Herzog offering a lower bounty for a dead Baby Yoda.

