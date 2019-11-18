Popular

Apex Legends data mine suggests a new SMG is dropping soon

A data mine suggests a new SMG could be added into the mix

Apex Legends could be getting a new SMG in the future, according to a data mine from That1MiningGuy. Currently the battle royale has three SMGs available: R-99, Alternator, and Prowler, but the data mine suggests the team at Respawn is currently testing kick patterns for a new SMG.

Since Apex Legends is based in the Titanfall universe, the weapons are virtually the same between both games, so it's possible that the new SMG could be either the CAR or the VOLT. The CAR is a fully automatic SMG that boasts pretty good accuracy, while the VOLT is an energy SMG that, when fired, emits blue lines that trace the bullet's path. Both guns have their own strengths and weaknesses, and either would be a welcome addition to a fairly light SMG roster in Apex Legends. 

It is entirely possible that the developers at Respawn are simply testing out new kick patterns for a previously existing SMG, but considering the rate at which Apex Legends adds new content, it doesn't seem likely. The last weapon added to Apex Legends was the Charge Rifle, a weapon that was solely an anti-Titan gun in Titanfall and Titanfall 2. The Charge Rifle dropped at the start of Season Three, along with a brand new map and the newest Legend, Crypto. As GamesRadar+ previously reported, it was almost immediately nerfed based on complaints that it was far too powerful. 

I'm not aware of any widespread complaints regarding the performance of the existing trio of SMGs, so again it seems more likely that a new weapon will join the fight during the next major Apex Legends event.

