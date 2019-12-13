Apex Legends gets new limited-time Holo-Day Bash Collection event hosted by Mirage

Respawn have announced Mirage's Holo-Day Bash Collection, a limited time in Apex Legends from December 12 - January 7. The Winter themed holiday event was announced during the Game Awards 2019, where Mirage himself introduced the new cosmetic skins and limited time mode on his custom party boat called the "Mirage Voyage."

After Mirage was done talking, a shiny new trailer showed off some of the new limited-time themed cosmetics included in the Holo-Day Bash Collection event. There are 24 cosmetics in total, and all of the items will be available to purchase directly and in Apex Packs during the event.

Respawn posted about the event on EA's official website and gave a run-down of everything included in the event. The Holo-Bash will introduce a limited-time mode called Winter Express, which will be a non-Battle Royal point-capture mode feature three teams of three. The teams will compete to capture the World's Edge train that will suitably decked out in holiday attire. In the mode, each Legend will have a predetermined load-out so you won't need to go looting for your gear. The first to capture the point three times will win.

The event also features challenges to earn free cosmetics - including two legendary weapon skins - and if you unlock all 24 Holo-Day Bash cosmetics during the event, you'll unlock the Pathfinder Heirloom set for free.

You'll also be able to earn double XP this weekend from 10am PST on December 13 - 10am PST December 16. You can see more of the cosmetics featured as well as Respawn's full FAQ about the event right here.

