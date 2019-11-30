Leaked PS5 devkit photo shows DualShock 5 out in the wild

A freshly leaked image of the PS5 has given us our first look at the DualShock 5 controller.

As shared by prominent internet newshound AllGamesDelta on Twitter, the photo reportedly comes from an anonymous developer, and shows the next-gen console's devkit (the same one which Sony has confirmed as genuine) in all its V-shaped glory.

PS5 devkits and Dualshock 5 controllers pic.twitter.com/qBFFpHivgfNovember 30, 2019

Read more (Image credit: Insomniac) PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

Take a look at the controller sitting on top of the right console; that's almost certainly the DualShock 5, the next-gen PS5 controller that has already been half-revealed thanks to leaked Sony patents that emerged online earlier this month. As those patents demonstrated, not much has changed for the DualShock model in its transition to next-gen, but the new and improved device reportedly features an in-built microphone in lieu of the DualShock 4's light bar.

With PS5 on the horizon, check out the great PS4 and PS4 Pro deals in our PS4 Cyber Monday Deals 2019 guide

This is just the latest in a long line of PS5 dev kit leaks, although this is by far and away our best look at one yet. It seems the original uploader of the image was sent it by a developer who was quite happy to let this particular cat out of the bag.

Developer. The devkits have been out there a while this particular developer just didn’t give a fuck apparently.November 30, 2019

What else can we expect from PS5? Well, Bluepoint has already confirmed that its next title is a PS5 launch game exclusive, in the same article that revealed the upcoming hardware itself is launching sometime in Holiday 2020, setting it toe to toe with Microsoft's own Xbox Project Scarlett in the same season.

We'll be updating this story if we hear anything more but, for now, stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for all the latest next-gen news as it surfaces.

Update: In our excitement, we originally believed a comment that the blurred text on the dev kit read "Demons Souls prototype", before realising that said tweeter is just as over-excited about next-gen ports as we are. We have updated the story to reflect that (even if we still hope it says that instead of the MAC address).

For more, check out all the biggest Cyber Monday game deals to expect later this month, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below.