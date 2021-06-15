Fortnite Week 2 quests - how to clear all of the Epic Quests and Legendary Quests in Season 7

The Fortnite Week 2 quests continue to explore the fresh additions for this season, steering us towards Corny Complex and the satellite stations, before entering a flying saucer to make sure we're taking a good look at what Fortnite Season 7 has brought to the table. There are also several Fortnite quests handed out by Abstrakt, who needs your help to collect some spray cans before finding the perfect wall canvas for his latest mural.

The Fortnite Week 2 legendary quests continue to deliver a set of limited-time tasks, with these being issued by everyone from IO Boss Doctor Slone to Rick Sanchez himself. You don't have long to find a secret information drop, get scanned, and fight with the Imagined Order Guards on Fortnite, so if you're all set then follow our lead through all of the Fortnite Week 2 quests.

Fortnite Week 2 quests Season 7

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Destroy equipment at satellite stations (15)

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner (1)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

If you're looking for some additional pointers for how to clear each of these tasks, we've got them here to guide you through all of the Fortnite Week 2 quests in Season 7:

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake

There are plenty of chests in both of these locations, especially within the buildings, so it won't take long to search seven of them.

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures

It's easiest to take this on in Team Rumble mode, where you'll find a lot more opponents (and opponent structures) in a confined space. Grenades are a safe bet, though if you can get hold of a rocket launcher then even better.

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

There are four Fortnite spray cans in both Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park, so pick which one you're heading for then check our separate guide for their locations.

Destroy equipment at satellite stations

There's a total of seven Fortnite satellite stations around the island, which you can identify by the large dishes mounted on top of them, so head to one of those landmarks then start smashing up the equipment inside.

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

There are a couple of graffiti-covered walls at Hydro 16, at the base of the dam and below the generator building next to the river, and you'll find more at Catty Corner if you head slightly east to the **REDACTED** landmark, which is the bunker entrance carved into the side of the mountain.

Visit different named locations in a single match

There are currently 15 different named locations, as The Spire has now gone and Stealthy Stronghold is no longer named on the map, so finding five to visit in the same match shouldn't be too difficult. You can always grab one of the Fortnite cars or a UFO to speed up travel between them.

Enter a UFO

You can either try to shoot down a spacecraft at a named location that's glowing purple, or hijack one of the Fortnite UFOs at various landing sites around the island. If you go to the Green Steel Bridge or Camp Cod landmarks, you can find a hidden ship to enter unchallenged.

Fortnite Week 2 legendary quests Season 7

Stage 1 of 5: Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1)

Stage 2 of 5: Step onto a body scanner (1)

Stage 3 of 5: Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3)

Stage 4 of 5: Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200)

Stage 5 of 5: Damage an IO guard (1)

You just have until Thursday June 24 to complete these Fortnite Week 2 legendary quests, so make sure you tackle them sooner rather than later. For more details, let us fill you in:

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods

There are at least five dead drops in Weeping Woods, which look like a tree stump with a safe mounted into the top. If you look by the bridge leading to Boney Burbs you'll find one on either side of the river, and if you follow the river southwest through Weeping Woods you'll spot more on the banks.

Step onto a body scanner

If you go to any of the seven satellite stations highlighted earlier, you can step onto a body scanner by finding the small security hut building near the entrance then standing on the circular pad in the corner.

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces

All of these folk are Fortnite characters, and you'll need to interact with three out of the five for this task, so follow our separate guide to all of their locations.

Deal damage with IO tech weapons

Generally you can grab Fortnite tech weapons from Corny Complex and the satellite stations, with a better chance of this loot from the long supply chests. As always, Team Rumble is the easiest mode to attempt this in as you won't lose your tech weapon if you get eliminated before you can deal damage with it.

Damage an IO guard

Fortnite IO Guards are also found in large numbers around Corny Complex, as well as some patrols at satellite stations and UFO landing sites. You only need to deal a minimal amount of damage for this challenge, so don't worry too much about knocking the guard down or eliminating them.

