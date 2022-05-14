How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore: watch boxing from anywhere

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring for an exhibition bout in Dubai against a familiar opponent. Don't miss a minute of the Saturday night action - we're here to tell you exactly how to watch a Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream from anywhere in the world.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore at a glance The fight takes place on Saturday, May 14 at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai. The undercard is set to kick off at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 4am AEST (Sun), with Mayweather and Moore set to step into the ring at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 7am AEST (Sun).

Despite having retired from professional boxing all the way back in 2017, Mayweather has nevertheless been a regular fixture in the ring the last few years with a string of high-profile exhibition fights against the likes of Conor McGregor, kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, and YouTuber Jake Paul.

This latest eight-round, one-off bout puts him up against featherweight star Don “Dangerous” Moore, who last fought a professional fight back in 2016.

While never a huge star, Moore can at least boast a strong career record of 18-0-1, and has a unique insight into Mayweather's style, having acted as his go-to sparring partner for a number of years.

The bill also features an eight round boxing clash between UFC legend Anderson Silva and fellow Brazilian MMA star Bruno Machado.

Make sure you catch the fight with all details on how live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore online where you are below.

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in the US

FITE.tv

Dedicated combat sports streaming service Fite.tv will be showing this weekend's Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight, with PPV tickets available for $29.99. FITE.tv is available on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as through the FITE.tv website The undercard is set to start at 2pm ET / 11am PT with the main event expected at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore matchup fight, you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in the UK

Fite TV

If you're tuning in from the UK, you can also watch the event via Fite TV. FITE.tv are charging $14.99 (about £12.50). You can access Fite within your web browser or through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. The two fighters are set to make their ring walks at around 10pm BST in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Fite and LiveNow's coverage set to start at 7pm. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can still access all of your streaming services through a VPN.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in Canada

Fite TV

Canadians can also tune into Fite TV, much like their UK and US counterparts, paying $29.99 for a PPV pass. The action from Dubai is set to kick off at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday, May. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in Australia

Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports is showing the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight in Australia, but you can also tune into Main Event for a PPV as well. You're paying $29.95 for this weekend's bout with coverage set to kick off 4am AEST on Sunday. If you're away from Oz right now but want to watch the fight, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore if you're out of the country