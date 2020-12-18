The Mandalorian season 3: Everything we know so far

The Mandalorian season 3 is, inevitably, on everyone’s mind. Chapter 16 shook up the flagship Disney Plus series in a major way – leaving plenty of unknowns on the table for Din Djarin’s future in a galaxy far, far away. But we can't even be sure if The Mandalorian season 3 is official or not, which is worrying. More on that below, as the situation surrounding what comes next for Star Wars is decidedly up in the air. Surely a fresh helping of Mando and the Artist Formerly Known as Baby Yoda will join the legion of Star Wars shows coming to Disney’s streaming service over the next few years, but nothing has been rubber-stamped yet.

But if The Mandalorian season 3 does exist, there's a surprising amount we already know about it. The credits have only just rolled on Mando’s sophomore season, yet there’s plenty to look forward to, whether it's with The Book of Boba in 12 months’ time or a more mainline new season. Below, we’ll run down all the essentials, from The Mandalorian season 3 release date, to cast news, and any other little tidbits surrounding one of Star Wars’ greatest adventures. This is your complete guide to everything we know (so far) about The Mandalorian season 3.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

During Disney’s Investor Day stream this December, Kathleen Kennedy announced that "the next chapter" in The Mandalorian story would be Christmas 2021. But this is where it gets confusing.

The Mandalorian season 3 hasn't been made official by Disney. The only series around that timeframe that is actually coming is the Book of Boba, the Boba Fett spin-off announced during The Mandalorian season 2 post-credits scene. That's arriving in December 2021.

However, Variety reported in April that creator and producer Jon Favreau has been beavering away on the scripts for The Mandalorian season 3. So, it exists. Deadline has also floated the idea of Mando filming in "late 2020." Expect it to be made official soon, because we can't see Disney dropping its flagship title.

Come what may, expect The Mandalorian season 3 or The Book of Boba to potentially start on December 24, 2021. Why? Well, Christmas – and not Holidays or Late 2021 – is the pointed description made by Kennedy. New Mando episodes always air on Friday and that’s unlikely to change. The nearest Friday to Christmas is Christmas Eve, which makes that a distinct possibility for Chapter 17 or the Book of Boba's premiere.

Of course, plans can change and other Fridays in December are available. Still, we’re already getting excited at the thought of eating milk and cookies while watching Mando. Let’s hope it sticks to the Christmas slot, and we'll update this page as soon as we hear something official from Disney, which should be before 2020 is out.

The Mandalorian season 3 cast

(Image credit: Disney)

At this early stage, The Mandalorian season 3 cast is anything but set in carbonite. We can expect Pedro Pascal to return as Din Djarin and, don’t worry, Grogu is surely back for the ride too, despite being whisked off by you-know-who. Beyond that, it’s very much up in the air.

One person who let slip they’d be returning in The Mandalorian season 3 is Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito.

During an interview with EW, he revealed, “I have a feeling you'll see more of me next season. More than likely you're going to see a lot of Moff Gideon.” How very ominous…

Sophie Thatcher is another name linked with joining The Mandalorian season 3, though it's unknown who she will play.

After The Mandalorian season 2 ending, we can expect the following to make a return, with the caveat that nothing has been made official as of writing. Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan is a given, especially with how the Darksaber is now in Din's hands. Gina Carano's Cara Dune is likely to be away with the Rangers of the New Republic spin-off, though Carl Weathers' Greef Karga should be a shoe-in for the third season, given his history with Mando.

The Mandalorian season 3 story: What could happen next?

(Image credit: Disney)

If we're to ignore the Book of Boba for a moment, The Mandalorian season 3 could deal with a whole host of narrative threads, just waiting to be tied up.

Among them, Mando and Bo-Katan's claim for the Darksaber appears to be top of the list. During Chapter 16, Din inadvertently claimed the Mandalore weapon as his own by defeating Moff Gideon in combat. This meant that Bo-Katan, who wanted to reclaim it from Gideon, would now have to beat Mando in combat. This is despite a plot hole stemming from The Clone Wars which saw Sabine Wren literally hand over the Darksaber to Bo-Katan without any issues.

Of course, another major plot point revolves around Luke Skywalker training Grogu. It's the crossover we never knew we needed and, unless there's a major time jump betweens seasons 2 and 3, we can expect the upcoming season to deal with the Jedi Master refining The Child's Force abilities.

Finally, Moff Gideon is no longer at large, but he seemingly has one last plan left to play. Throughout the season, he has clearly been fed information from an unknown source, and it's something he explicitly brings up during the season 2 finale. It wouldn't be a surprise if the new season on Disney Plus explores that connection further. Could it be Thrawn? Or does the Empire have another major player we don't know about it?

Another possibility, if The Mandalorian season 3 is further off than we might like, is for these disparate pieces of narrative to be picked up again in the Star Wars spin-offs. An Ahsoka Tano series and Rangers of the New Republic are heading to our screens in the next few years and have been described by Kathleen Kennedy as being "interconnected." We may not get a traditional season 3. Instead, events may play out over the course of several shows.

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer: When to expect a teaser

(Image credit: Disney)

As far as we know, The Mandalorian season 3 hasn’t begun filming. No footage, no trailer, natch. However, the Star Wars series has followed pretty much the same path for its last two seasons – which means we can pretty much pinpoint when we should expect to see some footage.

The Mandalorian’s first season started shooting in October 2018 and aired its first episode in November 19. In the interim, we got the first trailer in late August 2019.

Similarly, The Mandalorian season 2 started filming in November 2019 for an October 2020 air date. The Mandalorian season 2 trailer was released on September 15, 2020.

Each trailer debuted 8-10 months after filming began. Given the current timeline, expect a trailer within that timeframe as soon as filming begins. If The Mandalorian season 3 were to start shooting in early 2021, for example, that would mean a timeframe of September-November 2021 for our first look at The Mandalorian season 3. Start marking it on your calendars now!

For more on the future of the franchise, check out all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows currently in the works.