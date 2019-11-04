New Guerrilla Games job listing seems to explicitly acknowledge the existence of Horizon Zero Dawn 2

A number of newly published job listings from Guerrilla Games suggests the studio is indeed working on a sequel to its 2017 open world action game Horizon Zero Dawn, with one vacancy in particular seemingly confirming the project's existence outright.

The Amsterdam-based creator of the Killzone series recently posted a vacancy for a Technical Vegetation Artist, which would focus on "the creation of vegetation assets that are used to dress the game world." The listing explains that "within Guerrilla, we have four teams dedicated to creating the stunning environments of Horizon [and] one team focuses on the creation of lush and stunning vegetation."

Applying some deductive logic to this short paragraph, Guerrilla appears to be outright confirming that another entry in the Horizon Zero Dawn franchise is in development, and this Vegetation Artist would be brought on to work on this title specifically.

It's no surprise that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is in the works at Guerrilla, but it's entirely possible that the project is being targeted as a PS5 launch game when that next-gen console releases next year.

Indeed, actress Janina Gavankar - who played Tatai in the original Horizon - accidentally made mention of the sequel earlier this year, while some of Guerrilla's developers have been teasing an impending announcement on their personal Twitter profiles.

Another job listing for a Principal Animator for Living World also suggests the studio will be making good use of the PS5's upgraded specs, asking for someone who can "push the envelope for free moving crowd animations". Hopefully we'll be hearing something more official from Sony and Guerrilla soon enough.

