Fortnite Week 3 quests - how to wrap up all of the Epic Quests and Legendary Quests in Season 7

The Fortnite Week 3 quests feature a mix of old and new activities, so if you're already familiar with campfires, fishing spots, and chickens then you've got a head start on things. These Fortnite quests also remind us that several of the Porta-Potties have hidden passages attached to them, and if you've not done any crafting yet in Fortnite Season 7 then you'll need to know where to get your hands on some Nuts and Bolts to facilitate your upgrades.

The Fortnite Week 3 legendary quests have a fresh set of short-term assignments for us, with Slone once again getting the ball rolling on proceedings. Pretty much all of these involve placing items in the right locations or finding collectibles, so knowing where to look for them in Fortnite is essential if you want to clear them before the deadline, and that's why we've got all of them covered in our guide to the Fortnite Week 3 quests.

Fortnite Week 3 quests Season 7

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Dance near a lit campfire (1)





Stage 1 of 3: Catch fish at fishing spots (5)

Stage 2 of 3: Destroy boats (3)

Stage 3 of 3: Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (20)





Stage 1 of 3: Finish in the top 10 (1)

Stage 2 of 3: Travel between Porta-Potties (1)

Stage 3 of 3: Use Nuts and Bolts (3)

If you're searching for help on what you need to do to beat any of these assignments, here's some extra advice to get you through the Fortnite Week 3 quests in Season 7:

Dance near a lit campfire

There are a huge number of Fortnite campfires around the island, and all you need to do for this quest is light one of them then emote next to it.

Catch fish at fishing spots

There are also lots of fishing spots around, particularly along the coasts and main rivers, so grab a rod or harpoon and start pulling fish out of them.

Destroy boats

Ignore the motorboats, as we're looking at destroying the Fortnite boats that make up the scenery to complete this task. There are several locations you can go for this, including the north end of Coral Castle, the beach area northeast of Craggy Cliffs, and Shipwreck Cove to the southeast of Catty Corner.

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken

Flocks of Fortnite chickens can be found roaming around various places, though are mainly concentrated around the areas to the east of Pleasant Park or west and southwest of Corny Complex. Run up and grab one, then jump in the air and glide until you reach your target.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finish in the top 10

If you're struggling to finish in the top 10, you can try hiding inside buildings or bushes and carefully staying within the Storm circle while your opponents eliminate each other, or jump into Squads mode as you'll have to outlast fewer opponents to reach the top 10.

Travel between Porta-Potties

There are certain Fortnite Porta-Potties that, when entered, will transport you through a tunnel to another cubicle rather than merely providing a hiding place, and you'll find these around Sharky Shell (north of Coral Castle), Corny Complex, and Catty Corner.

Use Nuts and Bolts

The Fortnite crafting process has been streamlined in the current season to only use one crafting item – Nuts and Bolts. You can find these as general loot, in red toolboxes around places such as garages, or by talking to certain NPCs such as Human Bill in Steamy Stacks.

Fortnite Week 3 legendary quests Season 7

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 6: Get Slone's orders from a Payphone (1)

Stage 2 of 6: Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (1)

Stage 3 of 6: Place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (4)

Stage 4 of 6: Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (2)

Stage 5 of 6: Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (2)

Stage 6 of 6: Collect cat food (2)

Thanks to a schedule change recently announced by Epic, legendary quests are now going live on Wednesdays – which means you have until Wednesday June 30 to tick off all of the Fortnite Week 3 legendary quests:

Get Slone's orders from a Payphone

Fortnite payphones can be found at bus stops along many of the main roads near named locations, and simply need to interact with one of them for Slone to brief you on the remaining tasks.

Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus

You only need to find and speak to one of these three Fortnite characters, and handily they're all found around the Believer Beach area, so head there and look for a speech bubble icon to find them.

Place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake

Find the outlines of Fortnite welcome signs at either location, then interact to place the display. There are five places to do this in Lazy Lake, as opposed to four in Pleasant Park, so you can complete the task in one or the other but Lazy Lake has more options.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach

There are a couple of Fortnite boomboxes locations near each other in Believer Beach, so start near the bus on the main road for the first, then head to the party area near the pier to place the second.

Place alien light communication device on mountain tops

The description here is slightly deceptive as you're not looking for the peaks of mountains to place Fortnite alien light communication devices on, however there are four possible locations to choose from at the higher snowy altitudes.

Collect cat food

Finally, some supplies of Fortnite cat food have been dropped off at Dirty Docks and Retail Row, and you'll find a couple of boxes at each to wrap up this assignment without having to visit both locations.

