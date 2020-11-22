Watch UFC 255 live stream online: ESPN PPV guide for Figueiredo vs Perez

Planning on watching the UFC 255 live stream? With two massive championship Flyweight bouts on and a number of other interesting fights on the table, this is a UFC event you don't want to miss.

The main event lined up this weekend goes to the Flyweight championship fight of Figueiredo vs Perez. With both Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo now retired from the sport, the Flyweight division is in need of a new leader.

And right now, Figueiredo looks to be that winner. Not only is he the current champion but with just one defeat and 19 wins, he is a fighter rising through the ranks.

What that means is that all is on the line when Figueiredo goes up against Perez, with this fight set to decide who the next leader of this sometimes left behind weight class will be.

Sitting alongside this fight as a co-main is Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia. As the current Women's Flyweight champion, having defended the title three times and the #3 pound for pound woman in UFC, Shevchenko is the obvious expected winner here.

This means we could either see a Mcgreggor vs Diaz style early win here or we could see Shevchenko defeated after holding the title for a long time - both are equally exciting prospects.

UFC 255 live stream - ESPN PPV details

UFC 255 on ESPN pay-per-view

Anyone who is currently living in the US and is a big UFC fan will know well that ESPN is the place to watch. However, whether you're an existing ESPN customer or someone new to the platform, there are a couple of options for paying for this event. If you're an existing ESPN+ customer then you can simply go ahead and buy the PPV for $64.99. However, if you're new to it, there are a few options that could potentially offer better value. The first option is an ESPN+ Annual plan. This costs $84.98 and gets you both the UFC 255 PPV and a ESPN+ subscription all rolled into one while saving over 25% on the annual cost of ESPN+. Another option is a package of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. This all comes in at $12.99 a month. Once you've bought this, you can then invest in the PPV for the same cost as above - $64.99. You save $5 a month by rolling the three together like this. If you'd like to know more about the sports streaming service, head on over to our ESPN Plus costs guide. The event is kicking off on Saturday, November 21. You can catch the early prelims at 6.30pm ET, 3.30pm PT, and the prelims at 8pm ET, 5pm PT. For the main card, you'll be tuning in at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.View Deal

What is the full line-up of UFC 255?

Main card:

Deiveson Figueriedo vs Alex Perez (Flyweight Title, Main event)

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia (Women's Flyweight Title, Co-Main)

Mike Perry vs Tim Means (Welterweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo (Women's Flyweight)

Mauricio Rua vs Paul Craig (Light Heavyweight)

Preliminary card:



Brandon Moreno vs Brnadon Royval (Flyweight)

Joaquin Buckley vs Jordan Wright (Middleweight)

Antonina Shevchenko vs Ariane Lipski (Women Flyweight)

Daniel Rodriguez vs Nicolas Dalby (Welterweight)

Early Preliminary card:



Alan Jouban vs Jared Gooden (Welterweight)

Kyle Daukaus vs Dustin Stoltzfus (Middleweight)

Louis Cosce vs Sasha Palatnikov (Welterweight)

Why is Figueiredo vs Perez an exciting fight?

There are a couple of factors to consider here that make it an interesting fight. Most importantly is Figueiredo's potential legacy. The Flyweight division has been somewhat void of legendary fighters and Figueriedo is shaping up to be the next.

Yes, there was the incredible Demetrious Johnson and the wrestling extraordinaire Henry Cejudo but both fighters have now retired from the sport, leaving the potential for Figueiredo to step up and become the next great of the weight class.

However, that also means there's a lot on the line and Perez - a fighter with a lot of experience - could take it all away from him, including his recently gained championship title.

While Figueredo is the obvious expected winner, Perez has a pretty impressive track record and it is no stretch of the imagination that he could steal this one.

Who is fighting in the UFC 255 co-main event?

The co-main event will be going to Shevchenko and Maia, fighting for the Women's Flyweight championship belt. This is a fight that is interesting...because it's not interesting - let us explain.

Shevchenko has a pretty tight grip around the championship of the Flyweight division, having defended the title three times now. She is also the record holder for most wins in a row in the Women's Flyweight group (5) and #3 in women's pound-for-pound rankings.

What that means is that it is highly likely that Shevchenko is just going to add another win to her belt here. However, Maia could surprise us and steal the title which would be a big twist, knocking Shevchenko off a very high pedestal.