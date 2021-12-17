Some of the best gaming chairs are up to $250 off in AndaSeat's Christmas sales

There are some substantial gaming chair deals happening at AndaSeat right now during its Christmas sale, with up to 53% off many of the best gaming chairs made by the brand.

Particular highlights of AndaSeat's gaming chair deals include the stellar Dark Demon which is available today for only $179.99 (down from $430) - for a full saving of $250 off the sticker price. Also of note is the Pretty in Pink gaming chair which is retailing for just $199.99 (discounted from $450).

If you're after something even cheaper, however, then the AndaSeat Jungle Series is a tough act to beat with its current price of just $159.99 (reduced from $350). This is one of the lowest prices we've come across on this specific seat, and fantastic value for money when factoring in the $160 discount, plummeting down to 50% off.

There are many more cheap gaming chair deals to take advantage of in the run-up to Christmas, but we don't recommend dragging your heels if you find something you like below. There's no telling exactly when these AndaSeat gaming chairs will sell out, but considering many listings have been pushed back into 2022, we think that being on the ball is definitely the right course of action here.

Today's best AndaSeat gaming chair deals

AndaSeat Jungle Series | $350 AndaSeat Jungle Series | $350 $159.99 at AndaSeat

Save $190 - One of AndaSeat's more aggressively priced gaming chairs gets substantially cheaper. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this particular model and ideal for anyone looking for a budget chair from a premium brand.



AndaSeat Dark Demon | $430 AndaSeat Dark Demon | $430 $179.99 at AndaSeat

Save $250 - This is a massive discount on one of the company's more perennially popular models. It's better than half price today and unlikely to get any cheaper this side of Christmas.

AndaSeat Pretty in Pink | $450 AndaSeat Pretty in Pink | $450 $199.99 at AndaSeat

Save $250 - Coming in at just under the $200 mark, the Pretty in Pink offers itself as one of the more visually striking gaming chairs at this price range.



