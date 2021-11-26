Get the SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset at its lowest price ever this Black Friday

As far as Black Friday gaming headset deals go, this SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset deal is a superb one. Right now you can grab it at Amazon for just $33.99, which is an absolute steal considering you're saving $36.

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is normally a $70 headset, and we've only ever seen it on sale for around $45 prior to this Black Friday. In late 2020, the headset would run you closer $100, and while it is a wired connection, it works with basically every platform thanks to its 3.5mm connector. Yup, it'll work with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, but it's particularly good for Xbox and Windows products thanks to its Windows Sonic spatial audio. It's super comfy and sounds great, too, so this is a Black Friday gaming headset deal you shouldn't scoff at.

We've got all the information you'll need on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 deal below, as well as any other great deals you can find this sales period, including the best Black Friday gaming headset deals.

$69.99 SteelSeries Arctis 3 | $69.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $36 - The lowest we've seen the SteelSeries Arctis 3 yet, as it's recently only been available for $70 and was originally closer to $100. A solid wired headset you can use with multiple platforms that feels and sounds great.



More of today's best Black Friday headset deals

If it's a VR headset you're after, you'll find more savings down below with our Black Friday Oculus Quest deals.

More of today's best Black Friday deals

Check out our Black Friday Xbox headset deals while you're at it.