Where to place Fortnite welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake

Placing Fortnite welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake is the objective for one of the new week three legendary quests in Fortnite, and it's another one which sees you hunting around the map aimlessly without much of an idea where to go, other than the named locations of course. As a result, using a guide like ours is far more efficient to complete the Fortnite welcome signs quest, so keep reading to learn exactly where they go.

Fortnite welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake

If you somehow haven't discovered both Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake yet, then the map above has the locations of both places of interest. Pleasant Park is in the north-west side of the map, east of Coral Castle, while Lazy Lake is in the south-east, close to Catty Corner. For this challenge, you need to place four welcome signs in total, and the exact locations are as follows.

Fortnite welcome signs in Pleasant Park

There are four Pleasant Park welcome sign locations which means that you can complete the entire challenge in one go here, or you can venture off to Lazy Lake if you don't manage it. The map above shows all four locations; once you see the silhouette, just interact with it to place the sign.

Fortnite place welcome signs in Lazy Lake

Alternatively, you can go to Lazy Lake, which has five welcome sign locations to use. Again, the map above shows where you can find all five, so you can try to get all of them done in one match.

Once you've placed four welcome signs, the challenge is complete and you can move onto the next one.

