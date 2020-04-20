Get the best Death Stranding price - a round up of the best and cheapest deals

Now is a great time to get the best Death Stranding price. What with its beautiful and expansive landscape, unique play and intriguing narrative (to say the least), it is the perfect game for these strange real-world times. It's the perfect time to bag yourself a copy of one of the generation's most interesting, divisive, and original games.

If you'd like to swot up fully you can read our Death Stranding review which is chock full of insights. In it Leon says "The groundbreaking visuals create a beautiful world, and there’s an incredible atmosphere when you reach a great view or take a moment to bathe in the glory of the snow-crusted mountain you’ve just scaled. When the setting, progress and music combine it is a mood." It is a long journey but there is a seriously thought-provoking experience in the game if you wish to find it.

Since it's release at the end of last year it has granted award nominations and has, whichever way you cut it, brought a lot to games discussion in recent months, whether you were a fan or not. It's also still getting large updates to its interface and systems as the recent addition of a photo mode proved. In terms of the future, there might be Death Stranding DLC coming at some point too, which would be nice on the whole we think, but we can't be sure right

Anyway, you're here because you want the best Death Stranding price going. As there's a range of options available to you, along with other items to consider, we have detailed and laid out the key variations and information below. This will give you a broad and clear view to decide which edition is for you and give you all the tools you need to successfully bag the best Death Stranding price for you.

Before we get going, it's always worth bearing in mind that stock of the more 'special' and unique editions does tend to fluctuate so don't be put off by placeholders at retailers if you find any. And each retailer might be throwing in extra goodies or cases still to try and make their own variant of each edition stand out.

Death Stranding prices - Collector's Edition

The biggest beast of all Death Stranding deals on offer, the Collector's Edition is the boldest and biggest way to celebrate Hideo Kojima's next epic. If you can find it in stock, the Collector's Edition gets you:

The full PS4 game

A steelbook case

The BB pod statue

A Ludens Key ring

A BRIDGES Cargo Case

Timefall pack of music and behind the scenes footage

Additional in-game items (see below)

Ten PS4 Avatars

Digitally, you'll also bag some goodies too, consisting of: gold 'Ludens Mask' sunglasses; gold power skeleton (which enhances the ability to handle heavy cargo); a gold all-terrain skeleton (which enhances the ability to remain upright when traversing uneven surfaces); and level 2 gold armor plating which will offer more protection from damage.

The only slightly limiting factor here is for UK readers, as the Collector's Edition is only available at GAME.

Death Stranding prices - Special Edition

For Death Stranding fans who want something distinct from a totally vanilla copy of the game but not quite the extravagance of the Collector's Edition, then the Special Edition is the one to go for. This one will get you:

The full PS4 game

A steelbook case

Timefall pack of music and behind the scenes footage

In-game Luden's Mask sunglasses

Death Stranding price - Standard Edition

Get Death Stranding in its simplest, cleanest way with the standard edition. This will still bag you all the mainly-gold-themed digital goodies mentioned above and a hard, physical copy of the game for PS4. Lovely.

Death Stranding prices - PS4 Pro console

This is an excellent opportunity to embrace the best PS4 machine going right now if you haven't already. With a seriously unique design on the PS4 Pro machine itself, a strangely gold DualShock 4 controller - mirroring the materials and coloring of Sam's in-game baby holder - and a physical copy of the game itself, this is package for serious fans, looking for something seriously unique.

This limited edition console is available at a couple of places in the US, whereas its a GAME exclusive in the UK.

Death Stranding prices - Other Items

Aside from the PS4 Pro above, there is an art book available for ordering now too. Given the quality of the companion art books of Kojima's other games, this book is going to be a must-have, covering development, concept art, lore information and more. It's certainly an excellent companion to any of the game editions above.

Getting the most out of Death Stranding

Naturally, the best way to enjoy you're Death Stranding deal is going to be with the most optimal PlayStation setup as you can possibly manage. This means - if the limited edition console above doesn't appeal - you'll want to check out the best PS4 Pro deals to get the best out of the game's visuals. To enhance this further, it might well be worth considering one of the best gaming TVs to soak up every detail and shade of those environments as well. And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio or go for one of the best PS4 headsets.