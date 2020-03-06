Death Stranding PS4 photo mode may come as an update, Kojima teases

Death Stranding PS4 photo mode support is in the cards, but it isn't a sure thing yet.

Fans have been requesting a Death Stranding PS4 photo mode since the game launched, what with all the environments and characters being so ridiculously good looking (as long as you're into The Bionic Woman and Daryl from The Walking Dead). Kojima Productions confirmed that photo mode will be part of the Death Stranding PC version as soon as it launches in June, but it didn't say whether it would also make its way to PS4.

Eager console-based photographers finally got some good news when game director Hideo Kojima shared a quick video walkthrough of how Death Stranding photo mode works on his Twitter account. He added in the message that he "may consider this feature as an update, since there are many requests from Sams in the world."

Introducing how to use DEATH STRANDING PC version Photo Mode. It’s still under development but i think you can see the idea of how the process goes. I may consider this feature as an update, since there’re many requests from Sam’s in the world. Out on 6/2https://t.co/TxRuNL91u2 pic.twitter.com/ICXO6Td6zIMarch 6, 2020

After sending out that tweet, Hideo Kojima retweeted a fan who said they "can't wait for the next update on PS4 (camera emoji) (camera emoji)". Even if he isn't saying it directly, it sounds like Kojima wants to make Death Stranding PS4 photo mode a reality at some point. Still, it's being positioned as a selling point for the PC version, so PS4 fans may have to wait a while longer for the full-on studio experience with Sam Porter Bridges.

Most of Death Stranding's post-launch updates have squashed bugs or added small quality-of-life improvements (like skipping that BT cut scene ). Adding Photo Mode could be the most substantial change longtime players see for the game.