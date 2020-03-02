Silent Hill fans think they've found evidence of a new game reveal from Kojima Productions this week

Kojima Productions' recent spate of online teases for an impending announcement later this week have led Silent Hill fans to believe that the Death Stranding studio is potentially working on a new game in Konami's famed horror series.

A recent tweet featuring Kojima Productions' head of communications Aki Saito is the most convincing piece of evidence for this theory. Not only does the tweet feature the word "Silent", but zoom in on Saito's drawing utensil, and you can see he's actually using a Pyramid Pencil.

Pyramid, of course, represents the iconic villain of Silent Hill 2, and it's hard to imagine any reboot happening without him in the picture.

Sorry to be silent everyone! I've been really busy lately.....I think i can say more soon about what we are going to.....#KojimaProductions https://t.co/Vr0qPj3DwV pic.twitter.com/BiweDgGC4vFebruary 28, 2020

While it obviously could be an elaborate troll, it's certainly a fun little reference either way. Following that, Kojima himself also posted a picture of a calendar with a March date clearly readable on his wall.

Considering that the original Silent Hill's Japanese release date was 4 March, there is circumstantial evidence that it could be Silent Hill related, if an announcement was made on the game's anniversary.

Finally, renowned Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito has also been dropping his own teases about the potential return of the franchise, tweeting a new sketch showing some of the series' key characters snuggled up in bed together. N'awh.

We're worse at what we do best. For this gift we feel blessed. Our little group has always been, and always will until the end. pic.twitter.com/shFMcY1UMWMarch 1, 2020

This could all be drawing at straws but, given that Konami has already stated it's looking to rejuvenate the Silent Hills IP in the future, and rumours that the company was in talks with Kojima were swirling last year, this prediction isn't out of the realms of possibility.

Guess we'll find out soon enough.

Original story below:

Konami isn't ready to confirm or deny the existence of current Silent Hill projects behind the scenes, but it does still have the series in mind. In a statement given to PCGamesN, a Konami representative said that the company "cannot share anything at this point, but we are listening to customer feedback and considering ways to provide the next title".

That official comment takes us from years of Silent Hill silence to a more optimistic "maybe it will happen?" That's definitely worth something, especially in light of the rumors that not one but two Silent Hill games are currently in development. The original story below has more details about where the horror series may be headed next.