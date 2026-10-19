New Hideo Kojima x Casetify collection paints Death Stranding 2 all over your EDC, but my favorite design has already sold out

Casetify doesn't shy away from a collab, and neither does Hideo Kojima, so it's a wonder it's taken this long for the two to come together. Taking on the iPhone 18 Pro Max (with a few iPhone 18 Pro options mixed in), the new range plasters Death Stranding 2 all over your phone case. Didn't sell your soul for the latest Apple flagship? The series also transfers its designs over to everything from luggage to charging stands and earbud cases.
This is Casetify, though, so none of these gadgets go particularly easy on the wallet. Prices start at $32 for those earbud pouches (a cheaper Ludens Duck keychain would have run you $24 before it ran out of stock), and run all the way up to a whopping $799 for a carry-on suitcase. If you're going all in on the new collection, there's also a series of accessory sets covering you for each product selection in one go (with a few bundled savings up for grabs).
Easily the most impressive piece is this BB Pod AirPods case. The whole thing snaps around your charging case in a particularly satisfying glow of orange, with all the tiny details you'd expect from the Death Stranding art department. This is a headline of the collection, but it's already sold out at its $56 standalone price (it's still available as part of the $170 Dollman Plush Set).
The designs, produced with both Kojima and art director Yoji Shinkawa, span 11 collections:
Fragile Express
DHV Magellan
Ghost Mech
Ludens Emblem
Yoji Shinkawa Art Editions
Drawbridge
Bridges
Neon Signs
Cargo ID
Damage Sensor
Design Patch
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max cases cover the majority of the designs here, with both the brand's Impact and Ultra Impact cases covered by the collection. Prices vary from $64 through to $84 on the iPhone 18 Pro Max front.
Hideo Kojima x Casetify Impact Case for iPhone 18 Pro Max (Drawbridge)
Each of Casetify's Impact and Ultra Impact iPhone 18 Pro Max configurations can take advantage of Hideo Kojima's designs, with personalized text also available depending on the option you choose.
At the cheapest end of the spectrum, though, is the KJP Earbuds Pouch. This little AirPods holder is designed to hang onto a belt or bag loop, adding a little extra flair to that charging case. Is it an essential? Hell no, but Death Stranding fans can still gussy it up with some Ludens iconography.
Hideo Kojima x Casetify Earbuds Pouch - Ludens Emblem
It's not the super cool BB Pod model, but if you're still looking to kit out your AirPods with some Death Stranding kit, the Earbuds Pouch is still available for a lower $32 at Casetify.
The final accessory before we hit $100 is the 2-in-1 charging stand, available in both Ludens Emblem and Damage Sensor Tape designs. $92 is certainly a lot to spend on a single charging stand when multi-accessory MagSafe chargers are available for far less elsewhere. Still, they don't come with Kojima's design stamped all over them.
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Hideo Kojima x Casetify 2-in-1 Charging Stand - Damage Sensor Tape
Casetify's charging stand holds both your phone and compatible AirPods charging case for a 2-in-1 charging gadget. With Hideo Kojima's touch, this collab design takes Death Stranding 2's 'void if tampered' tape across the base.
Casetify's collection of crossbody bags takes us past the $100 price barrier, jumping up to $169 for one of these limited-edition designs. The Design Patch model is a go-to here, in my humble opinion, with the Bounce model offering up space for your everyday essentials in a hard-shell form factor.
Hideo Kojima x Casetify Bounce Crossbody Case - Design Patch
If you've already filled out Sam Porter's backpack, Casetify's Crossbody Case design brings some of the Director's Cut classic patches into the IRL.
Right at the top of the price bracket, we have the Bounce Suitcase, available with a particularly striking Cargo ID design. This is a big spend, and those looking to drop $800 on new luggage might be better off heading to a more specialist manufacturer with that kind of budget. If you're here for Kojima and find yourself with some megabucks to spend, though, this is the jewel of the collection.
Hideo Kojima x Casetify Bounce Suitcase - Cargo ID
Casetify's 21-inch carry-on suitcase commands quite the price tag, but those hunting down a sturdy hardshell ready to fit into overhead lockers will be glad to see Death Stranding's reach here as well. The Cargo ID design feels particularly fitting, with its crossed tape and large shipping label.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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