Optimus Prime is coming to Fortnite

Love Fortnite? Love Transformers? Then do I have good news for you.

According to a new leak, Optimus Prime is stopping by Fortnite next season. We don't know too much about it, but among the images that have leaked so far is a screenshot of a loading screen that shows Optimus racing through the lush, green jungle.

Known Fortnite leaker HYPEX reports that he'll be joining the game pretty soon, too; rumor has it he'll be released around Friday, June 9, 2023.

“Season 3 is now confirmed to be tropical themed, and Fortnite is also collaborating with Transformers, with Optimus Prime being in the battle pass," HYPEX says (thanks, The Loadout ).

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, but if Epic keeps to its usual cycle, it will probably drop in early June 2023 as the current season ends on June 9.

Don't forget, two very different Spider-Men recently joined Fortnite . On May 23, both Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 swung into the Battle Royale with their Fortnite Spider-Verse Web Shooters , two characters that are basically at polar opposite ends of the personality spectrum.

Epic Games also recently confirmed that "a new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming" to Fortnite through the new ranked mode, Fortnite Ranked .

We've just started Ranked Season Zero, which will run until the end of Fortnite Season 3 to allow for initial adjustments and balancing, after which Ranked will follow the regular Season schedule. If you want to know how this all works, then here's a full explanation of Ranked play in Fortnite.