Fortnite Star Wars battle pass: How to collect Sith Holocrons

The Fortnite Star Wars battle pass has appeared in the game as part of the Find the Force event, and it presents a whole host of Star Wars cosmetic items for players to unlock. To do this you need to earn Galactic Reputation by completing Fortnite quests, but the process is somewhat confusing as you can also pay V-Bucks to upgrade to the premium reward track, and there are additional Sith Holocrons to collect to get a special glider. To explain all of this, here's everything you need to know about the Star Wars battle pass in Fortnite and how to collect all three Sith Holocrons.

What Fortnite Star Wars battle pass rewards are available

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For each of the Find the Force quests you complete, you'll earn some Galactic Reputation that is used to level up your Fortnite Star Wars battle pass, and for each 1,000 Galactic Reputation collected you'll unlock a free cosmetic reward:

1,000 GR: Army of Clones emoticon

2,000 GR: Level Up token

3,000 GR: The Fall of the Republic loading screen

4,000 GR: Republic Army Backpack back bling

5,000 GR: Trooper Formation spray

6,000 GR: Level Up token

7,000 GR: Kamino's Finest wrap

8,000 GR: Lil' Podracer emote

9,000 GR: Galactic Roundel spray

10,000 GR: Level Up token

11,000 GR: Clone Trooper outfit

However, you also have the option to upgrade your Fortnite Star Wars battle pass by spending 1,000 V-Bucks, which will unlock the premium reward track. Opting for this purchase immediately unlocks the Coruscant Guard outfit, and provides the following rewards in addition to the ones listed above:

1,000 GR: Sith Probe Droid back bling

2,000 GR: Level Up token

3,000 GR: Maul's Malice spray

4,000 GR: Wolf Pack Trooper outfit

5,000 GR: Darth Maul Snarl emoticon

6,000 GR: Level Up token

7,000 GR: Menacing Presence wrap

8,000 GR: Ahsoka's Clone Trooper outfit

9,000 GR: Maul's Poleaxe harvesting tool

10,000 GR: Level Up token

11,000 GR: Darth Maul outfit

How to collect Sith Holocrons in Fortnite to get the Sith Infiltrator glider

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get the Sith Infiltrator glider, you don't need to upgrade the Star Wars battle pass to the premium reward track, which means anyone can earn it. However, you do need to complete all 12 assignments in each of the three sets of Find the Force quests, as every group you fully complete will award you with one of the Sith Holocrons. Those sets of quests are:

The Force Within - available from May 2

Begun the Clone Wars Have - available from May 7

Fall of the Republic - available from May 12

That means completing 36 Find the Force quests in total during the event is required to get the three Sith Holocrons, but it does run through May 22 so you have three weeks overall to get them all done.

