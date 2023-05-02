Fortnite Rift Gates: Where to learn Force abilities

Fortnite Rift Gates open up when you interact with the hologram of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Maul, granting you their specific Force ability along with a handy lightsaber to wield. They've been added to the battle royale as part of the Find the Force event, which has introduced a Fortnite Star Wars battle pass and a selection of new Fortnite quests to tick off for cosmetic rewards. As well as completing one of those assignments, visiting these trainers will also give you a significant advantage in your current match, so here's how to learn Force abilities at Rift Gates in Fortnite.

Where to find Fortnite Rift Gates

Fortnite Rift Gates spawn in random locations across the island, and they start appearing a minute or two into the match. You'll see their icons pop up on the map, with their colors representing whose Rift Gate they are:

Green: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Blue: Anakin Skywalker

Red: Darth Maul

Note that sometimes the same trainer can appear in more than one location, and not all of them will spawn in every match. If you want to give yourself the best chance to access one of these Rift Gates before another player gets there, you can keep your glider open after leaving the battle bus and hover near the middle of the island, then watch the map and move towards one of the icons as soon as it appears.

How to learn Force abilities at Rift Gates in Fortnite

When you arrive at the location marked with an icon, you'll find a hologram of one of the trainers and if you interact with it then you'll be given the choice to enter the Fortnite Rift Gate and learn Force abilities. Doing so will grant you a lightsaber plus one of the following abilities:

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Force Push

Anakin Skywalker: Force Pull

Darth Maul: Force Throw

In addition to the Force ability, you will always be granted a faster sprint speed and double jump while you have the lightsaber equipped. Combine these new powers with the blocking ability of your lightsaber, and you'll become a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the match.

