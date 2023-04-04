Fortnite Highcard Boss: How to defeat them

The Fortnite Highcard Boss is unusual as they appear in three different locations at the same time, which is a first for the battle royale. As with previous bosses, they provide a decent challenge in combat, but if you decide to fight them then there are some great rewards for getting that elimination. On top of that, helping to take them down is one of the Fortnite quests in Week 4, which means there's another good reason for finding them. If you want to know how to assist in defeating a Highcard Boss in Fortnite, read on.

Where to find a Highcard Boss in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A Fortnite Highcard Boss will spawn in three different areas of the island, just after the first storm eye shrinking phase is completed. They will appear in the following named locations, as shown on the map above:

Brutal Bastion Shattered Slabs Mega City

Note that all three bosses will appear in every match, so there are multiple opportunities to fight them. If you're nearby then you'll see an icon for the Fortnite Highcard Boss appear on your map, which will help you track them down as they patrol around the area with their henchmen. This can also help you to see if the Highcard Boss has already been defeated, as their icon will disappear when they've fallen.

How to assist in defeating a Fortnite Highcard Boss

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To assist in defeating a Fortnite Highcard Boss, you just need to inflict some damage on them once they've been located. You don't actually have to be the player who delivers the final blow, so as long as you dealt some damage to them and are then are still active in the match when the Highcard Boss is defeated, you'll get the assist for helping to take them down.

If you are planning to defeat a Fortnite Highcard Boss yourself, then make sure you're prepared for the fight as they'll be flanked by two Wild Card Suits henchmen, and all three can deliver significant damage if you're caught in their crossfire. The Highcard Boss has 200 Shield and 200 Health, which is tough but not insurmountable if you can concentrate a series of hits on them, after which they'll be downed and you'll need to deal some final damage to finish them off. You can then swoop in to grab their dropped Keycard for the Fortnite Vaults and Mythic Highcard's Havoc Suppressed Rifle, before dealing with the henchmen or simply leaving the area with your rewards.

