Fortnite Ranked: How to play ranked matches

Fortnite Ranked play has finally arrived, meaning you can now demonstrate your prowess in the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes with a tangible rating for your performances. If you work your way up the levels by outlasting and eliminating opponents, then it's possible to ascend to the dizzy heights of Unreal rank, at which point you'll be competing with top players on the world stage to claim global dominance! We've just started Ranked Season Zero, which will run until the end of Fortnite Season 3 to allow for initial adjustments and balancing, after which Ranked will follow the regular Season schedule. If you want to know how this all works, then here's a full explanation of Ranked play in Fortnite.

How to play ranked matches in Fortnite

To play ranked matches in Fortnite, you need to follow the prompt on the lobby screen that we've highlighted above to turn on the Ranked option. Fortnite Ranked is open to all players, however if you're joining the battle royale with an Epic account that hasn't accessed Fortnite before then a special Outlast 500 opponents quests will appear, which needs to be completed before you can enable ranked matches.



At the time of writing, Ranked play is available in Battle Royale Solo, Duos, and Squads, as well as Zero Build Duos. In Solo you'll matchmake against opponents of similar rank, while in Duos or Squads your team has a party rank equal to the highest-ranked member of the team, and you'll matchmake against teams of similar party rank. Balancing changes will be made as Ranked Season Zero progresses, but the following changes are currently in place:

Material harvesting rates are increased slightly

Material inventories are capped at 500 instead of 999

Players drop 50 of each material when eliminated

What are the different Fortnite Ranks?

There are a total of 18 Fortnite Ranks available, and when you first join Fortnite Ranked you'll need to complete a match to reveal your initial ranking, based on your past performance as well as the outcome of that first match. That initial ranking will apply across both Battle Royale and Zero Build, though from then onwards the two will be ranked individually. You'll progress through the ranks as follows, with a percentage displayed against your current rank to show how close you are to moving up to the next level:

Bronze (I, II, III)

Silver (I, II, III)

Gold (I, II, III)

Platinum (I, II, III)

Diamond (I, II, III)

Elite

Champion

Unreal

The amount your Fortnite Rank increases (or decreases) in each match is determined by your final placement and the eliminations you get, with later match eliminations carrying more weight than earlier ones, and are also weighted by the ranks of the opponents you eliminate. For teams, all members will gain or lose the same amount of ranking progress no matter what individual actions are made.

Once you get to Elite rank, you'll be matched against other high-ranking players to fight for the right to advance to Champion level, then ascend to Unreal. If you reach Unreal rank, then you'll remain there for the rest of the ranked season no matter what happens – however, you'll then get a number to show your global rank among Unreal players, and you can track who are the best players in the world by visiting the official Ranked Leaderboard (opens in new tab).

What rewards are available for completing Fortnite Ranked Urgent Quests?

At the start of each Fortnite Ranked match, you'll get a Ranked Urgent Quest pop up on your screen, which will then continue to be displayed in the top left corner. This quest is only valid for the current match in progress, so if you don't manage to complete it then it'll disappear and you'll be assigned a new Ranked Urgent Quest at the beginning of your next match.

There are a total of 11 Fortnite Ranked rewards available during Ranked Season Zero, which are as follows:

Complete 5 Ranked Urgent Quests: Get In The Ring loading screen

Complete 10 Ranked Urgent Quests: Trophy banner icon

Complete 15 Ranked Urgent Quests: GG Gnarly emoticon

Complete 20 Ranked Urgent Quests: Purrpendicular spray

Complete 25 Ranked Urgent Quests: Skull Heart banner icon

Complete 30 Ranked Urgent Quests: GG Gleam emoticon

Complete 35 Ranked Urgent Quests: Shark Surfers spray

Complete 40 Ranked Urgent Quests: Rocket banner icon

Complete 45 Ranked Urgent Quests: Knuckles Up emoticon

Complete 50 Ranked Urgent Quests: Quad Squad spray

Unlock all Ranked Rewards: Burn Bright emote

