Fortnite MK Alpha rifle: Where to find and how to use it

The Fortnite MK Alpha Assault Rifle is a fresh shooter to arrive in the battle royale loot pool, joining the other Fortnite new weapons added at the start of Season 3. It has already become sought-after among Fortnite players, due to both the high damage it delivers and its red dot scope which can help nail those precision shots over distances. If you want to know where it can be found and how to use it, then here's the lowdown on the MK Alpha in Fortnite.

Where to find the MK Alpha assault rifle in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite MK Alpha Assault Rifle generally spawns as random floor loot at lower rarities, so keep an eye out for it as you explore the island. It can also be found in chests, pulled while fishing, or unlocked with keys from certain Holo Chests. Unfortunately at the time of writing no Fortnite characters are offering the MK Alpha for sale, so there isn't an easy way to guarantee getting it, though there is one NPC who always carries it – the new Wildguard Relik boss.

Wildguard Relik spawns in the jungle biome marked on the map above, stretching from Rumble Ruins to Shady Stilts. Although this Fortnite boss can appear anywhere in the jungle, players have reported having better luck finding them by starting in Rumble Ruins and working outwards from there. Wildguard Relik uses Cloak Gauntlets to become almost invisible, so you'll need to keep a close watch on their position once you find them and ideally used a weapon such as the Kinetic Boomerang to keep targeting them. Once defeated, Wildguard Relik will drop mythic versions of the Cloak Gauntlets and MK Alpha Assault Rifle, providing another way to get it in the battle royale.

How to use the Fortnite MK Alpha Assault Rifle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite MK Alpha Assault Rifle has replaced the previous Red-Eye Assault Rifle in the loot pool, and it works in much the same way. While you can hip-fire as you would with any other weapon, if you aim down the sights you'll be taken to a first-person targeting view through a red dot scope. This provides greater precision for your firing, allowing you to pick out targets further away and hit headshots more easily, but it comes at a cost of losing your wider view of the action so you may not spot other threats. Deciding whether the MK Alpha rifle is best suited to you comes down to personal preference, and if you prefer a wider eye on your surroundings or target a much tighter area for concentrated fire.

