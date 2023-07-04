How to get the Amazon Luna Fortnite Pickaxe for free

The Amazon Luna Fortnite Pickaxe is a promotional item, available for a limited time only to those who play the battle royale through the Luna cloud gaming service. The Fortnite Velocity Edge Pickaxe, to refer to its official name, will be unlocked for all players who log into Fortnite through Luna from now through July 17 – and the good news is that there's a way to claim it without paying anything, whether you have a Prime subscription or not. If you'd like to add this exclusive harvesting tool to your locker, then here's how to get the Fortnite Amazon Luna Pickaxe for free.

How to play Fortnite through Amazon Luna cloud gaming for free

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're a Prime member then you can already play Fortnite through Amazon Luna cloud gaming for free by going to the Amazon Luna Fortnite page, as the streaming service is included as part of your subscription. However, if you don't have Prime then you'll need to sign up for a Luna+ account – this usually costs $9.99/£8.99 per month but there's a 7-day free trial available, which is long enough for you to play and claim the Amazon Luna Fortnite Pickaxe before cancelling and not having to pay anything.

Once you have your Prime or Luna+ account logged in, you can play Fortnite through various web browsers, Fire TV/tablet, iPhone/iPad, Android, plus certain Samsung TVs, and if you need any help then visit the Luna getting started page then choose your device. When you start Fortnite through Luna cloud gaming for the first time you'll need to log in and link your Epic Games account, so that your progress and any rewards including the Amazon Luna Fortnite Pickaxe are attached to your account.

How to claim the Amazon Luna Fortnite Pickaxe

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To claim the Amazon Luna Fortnite Pickaxe, you need to play Fortnite through Luna cloud gaming between July 3 and July 17. It's likely that just logging in and reaching the lobby screen will be enough for this, though you might want to play at least one battle royale match just to be sure. Don't expect to find the Fortnite Velocity Edge Pickaxe immediately though, as this harvesting tool will be unlocked as an in-game reward within seven days after July 19. Bear in mind that although the Velocity Edge Pickaxe is initially exclusive to players who log into Fortnite via Luna cloud gaming within the promotion period, it may become available for other players to purchase through the Item Shop in the future.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.