Fortnite match flames: How to open the hidden temple doors

You'll receive a Fortnite match flames prompt to open a locked door while you're investigating one of the two hidden temples found in the jungle, and with no further information to explain what this actually means you may not be able to progress deeper into the shrine. That would be a real shame, because there are all sorts of useful Fortnite items buried deep within them, which can give you a big tactical advantage if you can crack the code to access the cache inside. If you want to know how to effectively raid these tombs, then here's a breakdown of how to match flames in Fortnite at both of the hidden temples.

Where can you match flames at hidden temples in Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two hidden temples where you'll find prompts to match flames in Fortnite, and both of them are within the jungle biome. The first, aptly named Hidden Temple, is to the northwest of Creeky Compound, while the other is called Southern Temple and can be found on the edge of the jungle southeast of Rumble Ruins. Both involve matching flames to open doors inside, though the processes are somewhat different, so each is explained below.

How to match flames at the Hidden Temple in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To enter the Hidden Temple, you need to approach the first door and 'give a worthy item' of Epic rarity or higher to open it, which you'll trade for access. Once inside, drop down to the lower level beside the plank of wood, where you'll find various chests to open and four burning braziers – remember which ones are burning as you'll need to repeat the pattern further on.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Climb back up to the platform with the plank of wood, where another door requires you to give an item of Legendary rarity or greater, so hopefully you found something good in the chests below. Beyond that door, you'll drop down into a temple with four braziers inside, which you need to light or extinguish to match the pattern you saw before. Sync them up and a final door will rumble open, giving access to a chamber containing three rare chests and six regular ones so you can cram your inventory with decent items.

How to match flames at the Southern Temple in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Inside the Southern Temple, there are some steps on the east side leading down to a locked door where you need to 'give a worthy item' to open it – this means handing over an item of Epic rarity or better, which will be lost in the process. Inside the next room there are five braziers, along with another locked door telling you to 'find flames' and 'match flames' to unlock it. To do this, you need to look at the two floors above where a corresponding set of five braziers are laid out, then extinguish those underground so their pattern matches.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've matched the flames correctly, the door will rumble open and you'll reach... another locked door! This final obstacle tells you to 'seek statue' and points you to the effigies on either side of the door, so you need to pick one to interact with. Get the wrong one and you'll be warped up above the Southern Temple, so you'll have to head back down then pick the other one, and although this is likely randomized I've had multiple successes with the statue left of the door when facing it. With this final door open, you can reach the vault inside which is full of rare chests to provide a huge pile of loot to choose from.

