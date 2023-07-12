Fortnite Hop Flowers: How to bounce on them without landing

Fortnite Hop Flowers were a new addition to the battle royale at the start of the current Wilds season, sprouting up across the jungle alongside the other new flora, Fortnite Pod Plants. However, the Hop Flowers can't be used for offence or defence, instead offering a way to quickly leap skyward to reach new areas or evade an approaching threat. Interest in them has peaked since they were included in one of the weekly Fortnite quests, which requires you to find at least three of these plants in close proximity if you want a reasonable chance of completing it. If you're trying to bounce on different Hop Flowers without landing in Fortnite, then here's everything you need to know.

Where to find Fortnite Hop Flowers

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Hop Flowers can be found growing all over the jungle biome, which stretches from Shady Stilts in the north down to Rumble Ruins near the center of the island. Although a number of these are on the ground, many more can be found sprouting from the dense treetops above much of the area, and if you want to bounce on different Hop Flowers without landing then you need to find three of them grouped closely together. To narrow this down, I've marked three areas on the map where you can find a useful grouping of flowers in the trees:

West of Shady Stilts West of Creeky Compound Southeast of Creeky Compound

How to bounce on different Hop Flowers without landing in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you walk into or jump on top of Fortnite Hop Flowers, you'll be launched into the air and receive the low-gravity Hop effect until you next touch down. While you're airborne you can steer yourself to an extent with the left stick, so use that while looking downwards with the right stick to bounce from one Hop Flower to the next – it may help to scope the surrounding area and plan a route first so you're not looking for your next launch pad at the last moment. Hit three different Hop Flowers in a row without landing and you can tick off this quest from your list.

If you're struggling to hit three different Fortnite Hop Flowers in a row, then you can attempt this challenge after activating Roaming Redeploy, one of the new Fortnite Augments that was recently added. This allows you to redeploy your glider after bouncing on a Hop Flower, making it significantly easier to land on another one, though it's completely down to luck (or rerolls) if you get offered this perk during a match.

