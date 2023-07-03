Fortnite Sharp Tooth Shotgun: How to get the pump shotgun

The Fortnite Sharp Tooth Shotgun has caught the interest of players since it was added with the v25.11 June 29 hotfix, as it represents the return of a pump action weapon to the loot pool but with some modifications. The Sharp Tooth Shotgun has a longer range and narrower spread than a standard pump shotgun, which means it's suitable for medium range combat in Fortnite without losing effectiveness. However, with a small magazine size and slow reload speed to offset its increased damage, there's a risk vs reward strategy to using it in the battle royale, so here's everything you need to know about finding the Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite.

Where can you find the Fortnite Sharp Tooth Shotgun?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Sharp Tooth Shotgun is available from many locations, so you can find it as general floor loot or by searching regular or Rare Chests. It can also be obtained by opening Fortnite Holo-Chests with keys, pulled from fishing spots, dropped as a reward for claiming Fortnite Capture Points, or by shooting down the drones flying around Hot Spots – the named locations marked in yellow text on the map. This means it shouldn't be too hard to find, but if you want a better version of it then you'll need to use a weapon upgrade bench or visit the Munitions Expert at Fallow Fuel to the north of Kenjutsu Crossing.

Fortnite Sharp Tooth Shotgun stats

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Sharp Tooth Shotgun holds a maximum of four shells and reloads one at a time, so you can fire it again before it has been completely reloaded, and features a x1.65 headshot multiplier for increased damage. It's available in Uncommon through to Legendary rarities, with the following stats:

Rarity: Uncommon / Rare / Epic / Legendary

Uncommon / Rare / Epic / Legendary Damage: 103 / 108 / 113 / 119

103 / 108 / 113 / 119 Fire Rate: 0.68 / 0.68 / 0.68 / 0.68

0.68 / 0.68 / 0.68 / 0.68 Reload Time: 4.72s / 4.50s / 4.28s / 4.05s

