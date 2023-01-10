How to claim Fortnite Capture Points

When you claim Fortnite Capture Points you'll be able to see all of the chests and enemies in the surrounding area, so you can temporarily dominate that location with your x-ray vision. Not only that, but you'll also receive a selection of weapons and other useful items once you stake your claim on the area, and of course earn a chunk of XP in the process which is always handy for your Fortnite progress. Whether you're taking over areas to complete Fortnite quests, or just giving yourself a tactical advantage by revealing your surroundings, we've got the lowdown on where to find them and how to claim Capture Points in Fortnite.

Where to find Fortnite Capture Points

You can find Fortnite Capture Points in each of the nine named locations on the island:

Anvil Square

Breakwater Bay

Brutal Bastion

The Citadel

Faulty Splits

Frenzy Fields

Lonely Labs

Shattered Slabs

Slappy Shores

We've marked their exact positions on the map below. You'll be able to identify Capture Points in Fortnite when you get near them by spotting the tall flagpole, surrounded by a glowing white ring on the ground.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to claim Capture Points in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you approach one of the Fortnite Capture Points and enter the glowing ring encircling it, it will turn from white to blue and the platform of flags will gradually start rising up the pole, with your progress towards claiming it also show by a circle filling up around a flag icon. As long as you remain within proximity you'll continue claiming the Capture Point, though if another player enters the ring it will turn red and your progress will be stalled. You can leave the flag and return to it later once the threat has been dealt with, to continue claiming it from where you left off before.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you fill the progress bar completely and claim the Fortnite Capture Point, a selection of rare weapons, items, ammo, and mats will spawn above the pole and rain down, while the flags will be replaced with your personal banner. For a period of time after you claim it, you'll be able to view all of the chests in the area highlighted in yellow – handy if you're scanning the location to find Fortnite Oathbound Chests – while any enemies will be tagged in red so you can see them coming. This effect will eventually expire, but while it's active it will allow you to dominate the area around the Capture Point you've claimed.