How to defeat a boss in Fortnite

If you want to defeat a boss in Fortnite then you need to know where to find them, and there's currently only one of these NPCs – the Ageless Champion – available to fight in the battle royale. This boss can be found in The Citadel, but if you charge in unprepared then you'll soon be eliminated and sat waiting for your next match in Fortnite to begin. They're tough and well armed, meaning you'll need a decent strategy if you want to emerge victorious from this encounter, so here's how to find and defeat a Fortnite boss.

Where is the Fortnite boss location

The current Fortnite boss location is in The Citadel, which is a named location marked on your map to the northwest of the island. Inside, you'll find the Ageless Champion patrolling around, and this is the boss you have to defeat for the Fortnite Geralt quests to unlock the Weapons of the Witcher back bling.

To be more specific, as The Citadel is pretty expansive, you need to head up to the Great Hall at the top of this castle to find the Fortnite boss, and there are a couple of routes you can take there. If you're entering from the south through the large opening at the end of the bridge and stairs, then follow the corridor through to the Fortnite throne room then take either of the side exits. Head up the stairs and you should find one of the Fortnite Oathbound Chests to raid for supplies, before continuing up to the roof. Go straight ahead from here, and there's a door on either side taking you into the main hall where the Ageless Champion awaits ready to attack on sight.

Alternatively, you can just land on the roof of The Citadel from the battle bus, or ride one of the ziplines on the south side up to it so you don't have to pass through the main building first. Whichever way you approach, make sure you grab as many powerful weapons as possible en route and fill up your shields, as you'll be in for a tough fight if you want to defeat a boss in Fortnite and will need decent firepower to complete the job.

How to defeat a boss in Fortnite

To defeat a boss in Fortnite you need to deplete the NPC's shields and health, but this is easier said than done when fighting the Ageless Champion. If you get too close to them, they'll charge at you and use their Fortnite Shockwave Hammer to deal heavy damage while launching you through the air. Instead, you should try and put some distance between yourself and the Fortnite boss, which will cause them to switch to their ranged Ex-Caliber Rifle weapon that they're much less accurate with – you can trying luring them outside or destroying one of the side walls of the Great Hall to achieve this.

Aim for headshots and launch explosive weapons at the Ageless Champion to wear them down, while keeping moving to stop them zeroing in with their ranged attacks, until they're eventually eliminated. Bear in mind that they only spawn once per match, so if another player has already defeated the boss then they won't be there for you, though it's usually apparent if this has happened due to the amount of destruction you'll find in the area.