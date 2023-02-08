Where to find the Fortnite Throne Room

The Fortnite throne room is tucked away deep within The Citadel, so you'll need to explore the lower level if you want to find it. Although this regal setting looks impressive, there's actually a disappointing amount of loot to be found here, so the main reason you'll want to visit it to complete an entry in the Fortnite Geralt quests. That particular assignment involves having a little dance once you reach the correct part of this imposing castle, so here's the lowdown on how to emote in The Citadel throne room in Fortnite once you get there.

Where is the Fortnite throne room

The Fortnite throne room is in The Citadel, which is the large castle building marked as a named location to the northwest side of the map. The throne room itself is at ground floor level, in the base of the central building section.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As it's in the base of The Citadel, the easiest way to reach the Fortnite throne room is to enter through the large doorway on the south side of the castle beyond the long bridge and stairs path, then simply follow the corridor around to find the throne room. Because the roof of this room has a large opening it's possible to drop in that way as well, though it's too far to fall so you'll need to glide down or have another way to break your fall so you survive the landing.

You can also get down to the Fortnite throne room from the roof by following the series of stairs down from the north side of the rooftop, passing one of the Fortnite Oathbound Chests on your way to ground level. You'll know you're in the right place when you enter a room from the side with four giant statues facing towards a stone circle on the floor. Be careful that you don't go through the small doors on the south side of the rooftop when you set off, unless you want a fight with the Fortnite boss aka the Ageless Champion, as they'll attack you on sight as soon as you enter the Great Hall there.

How to emote in The Citadel throne room in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've entered the Fortnite throne room by following the directions above, you just need to perform any emote to complete the quest. You can do this by either tapping down on the d-pad to perform your default/most recently used emote, or hold down on the d-pad to show the emote wheel, where you can cycle through your collection and pick your preferred moves to perform.