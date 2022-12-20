When will Fortnite Geralt be available?

Fortnite Geralt was one of the main new skins revealed for Chapter 4 of the battle royale, but at the moment you can't actually play as him. While most of the new outfits that were announced can be unlocked by progressing through the general Battle Pass rewards, Geralt of Rivia aka The Witcher is housed in his own section of the Fortnite menu which doesn't unlock until February 2023. This means you've got a bit of a wait on your hands before he's available, but there's already some information out there about what we'll be getting. If you want to learn more, then here's everything we know so far about Geralt in Fortnite.

When will the Fortnite Geralt quests be available?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Geralt quests are currently locked, and according to the countdown on the Battle Pass screen it looks like they won't be available until Tuesday February 7, 2023, at which point you can start completing them to unlock the Geralt of Rivia outfit and other rewards. It's likely that these quests could get leaked from an earlier update, but they probably won't be put into the game until a week or two beforehand – so don't expect to know any more about the Geralt quests you'll need to complete until mid or late January 2023.

What are the Fortnite Geralt rewards?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although the first set of quests won't be live until February 7, 2023, we can already see what some of the Fortnite Geralt rewards for completing them will be through the Battle Pass menu. The first set of items you can unlock are:

Geralt of Rivia loading screen

Weapons of The Witcher back bling

Muscle Memory spray

Igni Sign emote

Witcher's Steel Sword harvesting tool

Geralt of Rivia outfit

There will also be second set of five Fortnite Geralt rewards available from February 28, 2023, though they are currently just shown as ??? on the Battle Pass screen and won't be revealed until nearer the time.