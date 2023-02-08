How to complete Fortnite School of Llama challenges for Witcher items

Fortnite School of Llama challenges are here for a limited time, allowing you to do some Witcher training and get more Witcher-themed in-game rewards. Confusingly, none of these challenges are visible in Fortnite itself, and you must instead go to a separate website to start progressing. The challenges are split across four ‘Paths’, although only one is available right now – a new path unlocks each week, until the end of the event on March 10. Here’s what you need to know about the Fortnite School of Llama challenges and what Witcher school rewards you can get.

How to join the School of Llama Fortnite event

To start completing challenges, you must log in to the event website (opens in new tab) from Epic Games for the Fortnite School of Llama. Sign in with your linked Epic Games account and you can see the current challenges you have ready to complete. You’ve got until 11:59 ET on March 10, 2023, to wrap up all these challenges and you’ll automatically get the associated in-game reward upon completing any challenge.

How to complete the Fortnite School of Llama challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now that you’re logged into the School of Llama event, you can start completing challenges – or ‘tasks’ – from the four Paths displayed on the map, but only Path 1 is available currently – Path 2 will unlock on February 14, Path 3 on February 21, and Path 4 on February 28. You also don’t need to complete Paths to unlock the next ones and can freely complete tasks from any Path. You’ll be able to progress these task challenges in any Battle Royale and Zero Build playlists modes.



On the School of Llama website, you’ll see a large, fogged up map with different tasks available to complete. As you complete tasks, you can begin working through the Paths, facing more tasks along the way until you eventually hit an obstacle. These obstacles are creator-made challenge islands, and completing the island is the only way to get past the obstacle and reach more of your current Path. There are five of these challenge islands to complete in the Fortnite School of Llama event. Once you’ve reached the end of a Path, having faced its final task, you’ll get a special ‘main reward’ – more details on those and the other rewards below!

Fortnite School of Llama Witcher rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As I’ve mentioned, each School of Llama Path offers its own rewards for completing the challenges it provides, including in-game cosmetics and massive amounts of XP. There are also a few rewards you get for completing other objectives within the School’s Paths, so here are all the possible in-game rewards as well as how you get them:

Witcher’s Silver Sword Pickaxe: Path 1 main reward.

Path 1 main reward. Geralt of Rivia Lobby Track by Marcin Przybyłowicz: Path 2 main reward.

Path 2 main reward. 80,000 XP: Path 3 and 4 main rewards.

Path 3 and 4 main rewards. School of the Manticore Emoticon and School of the Wolf Spray: Unlock all four main rewards from Paths.

Unlock all four main rewards from Paths. School of the Cat Emoticon: Complete all Path 1 tasks.

Complete all Path 1 tasks. School of the Griffin Emoticon: Complete all Path 2 tasks.

Complete all Path 2 tasks. School of the Viper Emoticon : Complete all Path 3 tasks.

: Complete all Path 3 tasks. School of the Bear Emoticon: Complete all Path 4 tasks.

Complete all Path 4 tasks. AXII Sign Banner Icon: Complete the creator-made Axii challenge island.

Complete the creator-made Axii challenge island. QUEN Sign Banner Icon: Complete the creator-made Quen challenge island.

Complete the creator-made Quen challenge island. AARD Sign Banner Icon: Complete the creator-made Aard challenge island.

Complete the creator-made Aard challenge island. IGNI Sign Banner Icon: Complete the creator-made Igni challenge island.

Complete the creator-made Igni challenge island. YRDEN Sign Banner Icon: Complete the creator-made Yrden challenge island.

Complete the creator-made Yrden challenge island. School of Llama Emoticon: Complete all creator-made challenge islands.

Once you’ve met the requirement to get a reward, it will show up in your Fortnite account automatically and there’s nothing else you need to do to claim the reward. Although, be aware that rewards won’t always appear instantly so be patient. You can also unlock the Fortnite Geralt of Rivia skin if you’ve got the Chapter 4 Battle Pass, as the quest challenges are now available to complete.