Fortnite Quen Challenge: how to start and complete it

The Fortnite Quen Challenge provides a different experience to the usual quests you need to tick off during the battle royale, as this is a bespoke mission played through a creator-made island and set in the world of Fortnite Geralt. Although you can access it at any time, you'll be specifically directed towards it after making a certain amount of progress in the Fortnite School of Llama challenges, when you'll find an obstacle blocking your path. To remove it so you can continue your progression you'll need to complete the Quen Challenge in Fortnite, so here's where to find and how to beat it.

Where is the Fortnite Quen Challenge

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Quen Challenge is a creator-made island, and there are several different ways to find it. You can open the Discover page from the Lobby and look for it under popular levels, follow this link (opens in new tab) to find it on the Fortnite website and add it to your playlist, or simply enter Island Code 5412-2194-1119 on the Discover page to go directly to it in-game. Once you've selected it, you can launch it from the main Lobby screen to jump in. Note that you don't need to have reached it on the School of Llama path to play the Quen Challenge, but you'll only clear the obstacle by completing it once you reach that stage.

How to complete the Fortnite Quen Challenge

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you begin the Fortnite Quen Challenge with up to three other players, one of you needs to interact with the Quest Board to initiate The King's Jester storyline, then speak to jester himself to start the quest. This is an escort mission, and along the way you'll need to take out various waves of enemies to keep your target safe. Although you're only armed with a Basic Sword to start with, if you grab as many coins as possible while you proceed then you can use these to purchase better weapons at market stalls. Don't stress too much about being eliminated, as you'll respawn nearby to continue the battle.

Fight your way through all 12 encounters, including the final boss, and the gate will open so you can exit the area. Interact with the boat you find to travel to Kaer Morhen, then emote at the Place of Power to complete the Fortnite Quen Challenge. The first time you emote there you'll receive a huge amount of XP, but it seems if you continue performing emotes then you'll get another smaller XP reward each time, so it's worth repeating this until the notifications stop appearing for some extra levelling up before moving on.