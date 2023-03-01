The challenge to eliminate an opponent while mounted in Fortnite has caused some confusion, as not all players know that mounted means riding on the back of wildlife in the context of the battle royale. This assignment is part of the Fortnite Geralt quests, and when you see that the reward is the Witcher's horse in the form of an Inflate-A-Roach glider then the whole thing makes a bit more sense. To tick this task off your list, we'll explain what to do to find and mount a boar or wolf, then how to eliminate an opponent while mounted in Fortnite.

What does mounted mean in Fortnite

Mounted in Fortnite simply means riding on the back of wildlife, which is currently possible with boars and wolves. You need to tame one of these creatures before you can mount it, and although that can be done by throwing it food to consume, the easiest method is to just jump on its back – watch out for their headbutts or bites if you're approaching it headfirst. You'll often find boars in wooded areas, while wolves can be spotted in the snowy region, though they both tend to move around so keep your eyes open for them.

How to eliminate opponents while mounted in Fortnite

Once you're riding a boar or wolf, you can select your weapons and try to eliminate an opponent while mounted in Fortnite. Keep moving when you do this, as you won't be able to build any defences so you're somewhat exposed. If you're having trouble with close combat while mounted, you can try equipping a sniper rifle, rocket launcher, or other long-range weapon, then heading to the top of a hill and looking for enemies to take out from a distance. Eliminate three opponents while mounted, and the Inflate-A-Roach glider will be yours.

