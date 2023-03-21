Fortnite Hot Springs: How to restore health with them

The Fortnite Hot Springs are a recent addition to the battle royale island, and these natural pools surrounded by cherry blossom trees aren't just there for decoration, as they also have healing properties. This means you have another route to recovery in Fortnite, which can really help you out if your HP is low and there are no bandages or other health items to hand. If you're trying to complete one of the Fortnite quests that involves them, or you just want a little recovery, then here's how to restore health in a hot spring in Fortnite.

Where are the hot springs in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The hot springs in Fortnite are all found in Steamy Springs (who knew?) which is on the south coast of the island in the new biome. There's a group of buildings in the middle of that named location, and there are two hot springs on both the west and east sides of that complex, as we've marked on the image above.

How to restore health in Fortnite Hot Springs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To restore health in Fortnite Hot Springs, you simply need to jump into the water and stay in there, at which point you'll see green health symbols appearing around your character. Note that if you're trying to complete the related quest to this, you need your starting health to be less than 100 so you can actually restore it in the hot spring. If you need to reduce your health in a pinch, you can always drop your character from a height of just over four stories to sustain a little fall damage, then hop into the spring to restore it.

