Fortnite Postcard Tour Trials quests: How to solve them

The Fortnite Postcard Tour quests mark a departure from the usual assignments received in the battle royale, as instead of setting specific targets they instead provide cryptic clues for where you need to go. If you can't find these particular Fortnite quests in your game, it's because they only appear once you've completed the initial four sets of Trials quests, and as those are particularly time-consuming you may not have got through them all yet. Still, once you unlock them you may need help finding a masked warrior made of lights, boats that bring cargo, and more, so here's everything you need to know to complete the Postcard Tour in Fortnite.

Where to go for the Postcard Tour in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of five different locations you need to visit for the Fortnite Postcard Tour, which are marked on the map above as follows:

If you're looking for further details on how to decipher all of these clues, and what to do when you arrive at the locations, then there are individual breakdowns for each of them below.

In the city, there is a masked warrior made of lights

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To kick things off, you need to visit the giant Shogun hologram found on a bridge to the east side of Mega City. To get up to the bridge, there's a zipline on either side of the river or you can leap off the nearby grind rail, then you need to emote inside the Shogun hologram by standing near the projection base.

These boats bring cargo

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Heading to the large lake just south of Mega City, there's a large container ship marked on the map, which you can either swim out to or ride one of several ziplines to reach. Once on board, you need to emote on a barge by performing your best moves on deck.

Swim where the water heals

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've previously visited the Fortnite Hot Springs then you should be familiar with this next location already, as you'll find water that heals at the spa in the middle of Steamy Springs. Once you arrive and swim in the water, you just need to emote at a Hot Spring to tick another quest off your list.

There's a tree where the three seasons collide

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the next part you need to head towards the center of the island, as a little to the east of Anvil Square you'll find a tree incorporating a carving of the Herald. Emote near the Herald Tree, and you'll only have one more step to go.

In the ice cave, look for the tower

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, to the northwest of Brutal Bastion near Solitary Shrine you'll find Cold Cavern, an underground ice cave with – you guessed it – a clock tower inside. Emote near the Clock Tower and you'll have completed all five of the Fortnite Postcard Tour quests with cryptic clues – congratulations!

