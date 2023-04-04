Fortnite Vaults: How to open using a Vault Keycard

Fortnite Vaults provide a handy cache of Mythic weapons, Slurp Juice, and more to top up your inventory with useful kit, but to open them you need to use a Vault Keycard – otherwise they'll remain firmly locked with you stuck on the outside. For the Fortnite quests in Week 4 you need to open a vault using a Vault Keycard, but that's unlikely to be something you find lying around unless you get very lucky. For the actual method you need to follow, here's how to obtain a keycard and use it to open Fortnite Vaults.

Where to find Vaults in Fortnite

There are Fortnite Vaults in three named locations, which will appears as icons on the map once the first storm eye shrinking phase is over. You can find them in the following places:

Brutal Bastion - just off the courtyard corridor on the north side Shattered Slabs - in the cavern under the hill on the northwest side Mega City - below the street at river level on the northeast side

If you've got a Vault Keycard in your possession, then you can equip it to project a dotted line leading directly to the nearest Fortnite Vault, which you can then follow to reach it. Make sure you're ready to switch back to a weapon if you run into an opponent on the way, or you risk being eliminated and losing your chance to grab that sweet loot.

How to open a vault using a Vault Keycard in Fortnite

To open a vault you need to get your hands on a Vault Keycard, which is dropped by a Fortnite Highcard Boss when they're defeated. Handily those bosses spawn close to the vaults, so you don't need to travel far to find them. With Highcard eliminated, grab the keycard then head to the nearest vault, where you can then interact with the keypad to open a vault using a Vault Keycard in Fortnite. Inside you'll find rare chests, Mythic weapons, Slurp Juice, and more to boost your chances of going on to achieve a Victory Royale.

If another player takes out Highcard before you, all is not necessarily lost! A key icon will be shown on the map to indicate where the Vault Keycard currently is, so if you track that down you can potentially eliminate the opponent and steal it from them, then use it to open the vault and claim that loot for yourself.

