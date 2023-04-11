Fortnite Scout Regiment Footlockers: Where to search them

Fortnite Scout Regiment Footlockers are a new type of special chest that has started appearing around the island, and it's well worth your time to track them down as they contain some fresh mythic loot. They're part of the Fortnite Attack on Titan crossover, and by searching these footlockers you should receive both the powerful Thunder Spears weapon, and the ODM Gear to let you traverse the environment with ease. To complete one of the Eren Jaeger quests you need to search three of these AOT crates, so naturally you'll appreciate being pointed in the right direction. We've been on the hunt for them, so here's where to search Scout Regiment Footlockers in Fortnite.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So far we've been able to find a number of Fortnite Scout Regiment Footlockers locations, which are circled on the map above. The most obvious of these is in the Fortnite Jaeger's Family Basement in Anvil Square, but that spot is going to be very popular so you're unlikely to find an untouched special chest there, even if you arrive immediately from the Battle Bus.

From our initial searches it appears that Scout Regiment Footlockers are appearing in similar locations to the previous Fortnite Oathbound Chests, which makes sense as those were the last special chests to feature in the battle royale. There isn't exact correlation, but we noted several Scout Regiment Footlockers in The Citadel, as well as in King's Launch and near Royal Ruin on the west coast, along with Secluded Spire near Slappy Shores to the east. We'll add further locations to the map when they are confirmed, but for now there should be enough marked above to be getting on with, and if you need more then try revisiting some of the Oathbound Chest areas.

