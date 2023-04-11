Fortnite Jaeger's Family Basement: Where to find it

The Fortnite Jaeger's Family Basement is a sought-after hidden location, and although it's stated to be in Anvil Square that still leaves a lot of houses to potentially search in order to find it. This subterranean room has been added as part of the Fortnite Attack on Titan crossover, and fans of AOT are sure to appreciate the selection of items stashed down there. Of course, if you're here reading this then you want to head straight to the correct place, rather than running around the area searching while other players take pot-shots at you, so follow our guidance to find the Jaeger's Family Basement in Fortnite.

Where is the Fortnite Jaeger's Family Basement in Anvil Square?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

By now you should know where Anvil Square is, as it's marked on your map as a named location just northwest of the center. Within this area, head to the building in the southeast corner, which we've highlighted on the image above.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the southeast corner of the building there's a covered area, with stairs inside leading down to the Fortnite Jaeger's Family Basement. Once you go down there and through the entrance, you'll complete the 'Find the Jaeger's Family Basement in Anvil Square' quest and earn the Basement Key back bling. If you're the first player to arrive, then there should also be one of the Fortnite Scout Regiment Footlockers to search in the corner. Be warned that this area is likely to be very busy with other players, so be prepared to deal with opponents already in the basement or following you down there.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.