Fortnite Attack on Titan: What we know about the crossover

A Fortnite Attack on Titan crossover has seemingly been leaked, and if the details revealed are correct then we could be getting it rather soon. Well known and reliable leakers HYPEX (opens in new tab) and Shiina (opens in new tab) have both reported that a Fortnite AOT collaboration is on the way, after receiving information from a reliable source to back up this claim. It seems like this will be tied into the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass, with the usual selection of skins and cosmetics to unlock as you progress, so here's everything we know so far about Attack on Titan in Fortnite.

What do we know about the Fortnite Attack on Titan crossover

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Details about the Fortnite Attack on Titan crossover are still somewhat thin on the ground, but there are several key pieces of information we can gather. Firstly, main AOT protagonist Eren Yeager will be playable within the battle royale, likely as a secret skin (opens in new tab) to unlock. If this is linked to the Battle Pass then you'll probably be able to get him in the same way as Fortnite Geralt, with a set of bespoke quests that will unlock mid-season with the Eren Yeager skin as the reward for completing the first set of challenges.

The other Attack on Titan item seen so far in the leaks is a 'Waist Grappler' Mythic (opens in new tab), as can be seen in the image above. This is most likely the omni-directional mobility gear used by humans in the anime, to fight in a 3D space when taking on Titans in combat through a system of grappling hooks and other propulsion methods. This could fairly easily be translated to the battle royale, as we've already had various items such as the Grapple Glove and Spider-Man web shooters that are functionally similar, so expect to see players who find this Mythic zipping around in the air.

That's everything we know about the Fortnite Attack on Titan crossover so far, but we'll add any further information as it comes to light.

