Fortnite Spider-Verse Web Shooters: How to get them

The Fortnite Spider-Verse Web Shooters have been added to the battle royale as part of the Spider-Verse crossover event that's currently running, though they may be familiar to experienced players as similar web-swinging items have previously been available. They can be used to traverse large distances or evade nearby opponents, and by chaining multiple swings together you can quickly reach a new location or ascend to higher ground for a tactical advantage over your enemies. If you want to don these Mythic gloves and swing into action, then here's how to get Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite.

How to get Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite

The first way you can get hold of the Fortnite Spider-Verse Web Shooters is to find them lying around, as they're now part of the general loot pool available to all players. You can spot them thanks to their Mythic item golden glow, and each one you grab will grant you a total of 80 shots to swing around the battle royale island. Of course, success with this method is down to chance, but there is another route to guarantee you get Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite.

There's a separate quest to purchase an item from Gwen, who has also been added as an NPC for this crossover event, but as she has Fortnite Spider-Verse Web Shooters for sale you can kill two birds with one stone here. Ignore the misleading map marker attached to this quest in-game, as Gwen will actually spawn in one of three different places across the Slappy Shores named location, and we've marked all of them on the map above. If you move through Slappy Shores and look for the familiar speech bubble in one of those places, you can purchase Spider-Verse Web Shooters from Gwen for 600 bars.

